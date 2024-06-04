2024 US Open final qualifying: Dates, locations, field and who got through
2024 US Open final qualifying: Dates, locations, field and who got through

June 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Harry Higgs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 19: Harry Higgs poses with the trophy after winning the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 19, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
The 2024 US Open is the third men's major of the year and yet another PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer an open qualifying.

US Open qualifying is a two-stage process, with local qualifying sites around the country and then a second stage known as final qualifying (formerly sectional qualifying). Final qualifying determines the players who earn US Open spots, with 44 spots on the line in total.

The USGA allocates approximately 50 spots in the field for qualifiers, with 156 total players in the field. The tournament is played this year at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April deadline. There are 13 total final qualifying sites, with 10 in the United States and Canada. There are three overseas qualifiers which are played ahead of the final qualifying day in North America.

Two alternates are decided at each site, and they are added to the US Open alternate list, which the USGA uses to fill the field based on unfilled exemptions and withdrawals. The ordering of the players on the list is unclear, but it is based on strength of field in each final qualifier.

For the 2024 US Open, each hosting association runs the tournament on behalf of the USGA.

The last open qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.

2024 US Open final qualifying sites, who got through

Canoe Brook CC (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.

72 players, 4 spots

  • Ben James (a): 67-64=131
  • Max Greyserman: 67-64=131
  • Andrew Svoboda: 68-65=133
  • Jim Herman: 68-67=135 (playoff)

The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.

68 players, 3 spots

  • Jackson Buchanan (a): 64-67=131
  • Chris Petefish: 65-66: 131
  • Frederik Kjettrup (a): 66-66: 132

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

64 players, 3 spots

  • Tim Widing: 66-67=133
  • Isaiah Salinda: 66-67=133
  • Wells Williams (a): 67-67=134

Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

68 players, 5 spots

  • Justin Lower: 64-68=132
  • Seamus Power: 64-68=132
  • Brendon Todd: 68-65=133 (playoff)
  • Gunnar Broin (a): 65-68=133 (playoff)
  • Chris Naegel: 64-69=133 (playoff)

Cherry Hill Club, Ontario, Canada

66 players, 7 spots

  • Mark Hubbard: 64-63: 127
  • Adam Svensson: 65-65: 130
  • Rico Hoey: 68-63=131
  • Davis Thompson: 63-69=132
  • Greyson Sigg: 64-69=133
  • Aaron Rai: 70-63=133
  • Ashton McCulloch (a): 65-69=134

Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C.

84 players, 7 spots

  • Frankie Capan III: 68-66=134
  • Brian Campbell: 64-71=135
  • Sam Bennett: 70-65=135
  • Chesson Hadley: 68-68=136
  • Webb Simpson: 67-69=136
  • Carter Jenkins: 71-66=137 (playoff)
  • Harry Higgs: 70-67=137 (playoff)

The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.

73 players, 5 spots

  • Matt Kuchar: 70-67=137
  • Daniel Berger: 65-73=138
  • Dean Burmester: 68-70=138
  • Luke Clanton (a): 70-69=139
  • Willie Mack III: 71-70=141 (playoff)

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

64 players, 4 spots

  • Zac Blair: 66-65=131
  • Beau Hossler: 65-67=132
  • Carson Schaake: 65-67=132
  • Cameron Davis: 65-68=133 (playoff)

Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

84 players, 4 spots

  • David Puig: 68-64=132
  • Omar Morales (a): 68-65=133
  • John Chin: 65-69=134
  • Charles Reiter: 71-63=134

Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.

44 players, 2 spots

  • Joey Vrzich: 70-69=139
  • Colin Prater (a): 68-73=141

Dallas Athletic Club (Gold/Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas (May 20)

130 players, 11 spots

  • Nicolas Echavarria: 67-68=135
  • Mcclure Meissner: 69-67=136
  • Eugenio Lopez Chacarra: 66-70=136
  • Takumi Kanaya: 67-71=138
  • Francesco Molinari: 68-70=138
  • Brandon Wu: 69-70=139
  • Michael McGowan: 68-71=139
  • Parker Bell (a): 70-69=139
  • S.H. Kim: 70-69=139
  • Sung Kang: 69-70=139
  • Logan McAllister: 68-71=139

Walton Heath Golf Club (New/Old Courses), Surrey, England (May 20)

92 players, 9 spots

  • Grant Forrest: 66-68=134
  • Richard Mansell: 65-69=134
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson: 68-66=134
  • Sam Bairstow: 68-67=135
  • Robert Rock: 69-66=135
  • Tom McKibbin: 69-67=136
  • Edoardo Molinari: 67-69=136
  • Jason Scrivener: 68-68=136
  • Matteo Manassero: 71-65=136

Hino Golf Club, Shiga Prefecture, Japan (May 20)

34 players, 3 spots

  • Ryo Ishikawa: 66-65=131
  • Riki Kawamota: 68-63=131
  • Taisei Shimizu: 67-65=132

