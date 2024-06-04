2024 US Open final qualifying: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 US Open is the third men's major of the year and yet another PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer an open qualifying.

US Open qualifying is a two-stage process, with local qualifying sites around the country and then a second stage known as final qualifying (formerly sectional qualifying). Final qualifying determines the players who earn US Open spots, with 44 spots on the line in total.

The USGA allocates approximately 50 spots in the field for qualifiers, with 156 total players in the field. The tournament is played this year at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April deadline. There are 13 total final qualifying sites, with 10 in the United States and Canada. There are three overseas qualifiers which are played ahead of the final qualifying day in North America.

Two alternates are decided at each site, and they are added to the US Open alternate list, which the USGA uses to fill the field based on unfilled exemptions and withdrawals. The ordering of the players on the list is unclear, but it is based on strength of field in each final qualifier.

For the 2024 US Open, each hosting association runs the tournament on behalf of the USGA.

The last open qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.

2024 US Open final qualifying sites, who got through

Canoe Brook CC (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.

72 players, 4 spots

Ben James (a): 67-64=131

Max Greyserman: 67-64=131

Andrew Svoboda: 68-65=133

Jim Herman: 68-67=135 (playoff)

The Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.

68 players, 3 spots

Jackson Buchanan (a): 64-67=131

Chris Petefish: 65-66: 131

Frederik Kjettrup (a): 66-66: 132

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

64 players, 3 spots

Tim Widing: 66-67=133

Isaiah Salinda: 66-67=133

Wells Williams (a): 67-67=134

Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

68 players, 5 spots

Justin Lower: 64-68=132

Seamus Power: 64-68=132

Brendon Todd: 68-65=133 (playoff)

Gunnar Broin (a): 65-68=133 (playoff)

Chris Naegel: 64-69=133 (playoff)

Cherry Hill Club, Ontario, Canada

66 players, 7 spots

Mark Hubbard: 64-63: 127

Adam Svensson: 65-65: 130

Rico Hoey: 68-63=131

Davis Thompson: 63-69=132

Greyson Sigg: 64-69=133

Aaron Rai: 70-63=133

Ashton McCulloch (a): 65-69=134

Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C.

84 players, 7 spots

Frankie Capan III: 68-66=134

Brian Campbell: 64-71=135

Sam Bennett: 70-65=135

Chesson Hadley: 68-68=136

Webb Simpson: 67-69=136

Carter Jenkins: 71-66=137 (playoff)

Harry Higgs: 70-67=137 (playoff)

The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.

73 players, 5 spots

Matt Kuchar: 70-67=137

Daniel Berger: 65-73=138

Dean Burmester: 68-70=138

Luke Clanton (a): 70-69=139

Willie Mack III: 71-70=141 (playoff)

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

64 players, 4 spots

Zac Blair: 66-65=131

Beau Hossler: 65-67=132

Carson Schaake: 65-67=132

Cameron Davis: 65-68=133 (playoff)

Lake Merced Golf Club, Daly City, Calif.

84 players, 4 spots

David Puig: 68-64=132

Omar Morales (a): 68-65=133

John Chin: 65-69=134

Charles Reiter: 71-63=134

Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.

44 players, 2 spots

Joey Vrzich: 70-69=139

Colin Prater (a): 68-73=141

Dallas Athletic Club (Gold/Blue Courses), Dallas, Texas (May 20)

130 players, 11 spots

Nicolas Echavarria: 67-68=135

Mcclure Meissner: 69-67=136

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra: 66-70=136

Takumi Kanaya: 67-71=138

Francesco Molinari: 68-70=138

Brandon Wu: 69-70=139

Michael McGowan: 68-71=139

Parker Bell (a): 70-69=139

S.H. Kim: 70-69=139

Sung Kang: 69-70=139

Logan McAllister: 68-71=139

Walton Heath Golf Club (New/Old Courses), Surrey, England (May 20)

92 players, 9 spots

Grant Forrest: 66-68=134

Richard Mansell: 65-69=134

Brandon Robinson Thompson: 68-66=134

Sam Bairstow: 68-67=135

Robert Rock: 69-66=135

Tom McKibbin: 69-67=136

Edoardo Molinari: 67-69=136

Jason Scrivener: 68-68=136

Matteo Manassero: 71-65=136

Hino Golf Club, Shiga Prefecture, Japan (May 20)

34 players, 3 spots