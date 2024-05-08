2024 PGA Championship field: A look at the PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, their rankings
CMC PGA Championship PGA Tour

2024 PGA Championship field: A look at the PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, their rankings

May 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Brooks Koepka
The 2024 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA of America maor field is set for this PGA Tour-sanctioned FedEx Cup event, played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., from May 16-19, 2024.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIloy, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA of America hosting the championship at Valhalla for the fourth time.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The PGA Championship alternate list will be used to fill out the field if it doesn't reach 156 players. Two spots are held for the results of this week's PGA Tour events.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 PGA Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Rich Beem
Josh Bevell
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Michael Block
Evan Bowser
Keegan Bradley
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Preston Cole
Tyler Collet
Corey Conners
John Daly
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Matt Dobyns
Luke Donald
Jason Dufner
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Larkin Gross
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Pádraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Jared Jones
Takumi Kanaya
Martin Kaymer
Jeff Kellen
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Kazuma Kobori
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Thriston Lawrence
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Min Woo Lee
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Brad Marek
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Kyle Mendoza
Adrian Meronk
Shaun Micheel
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Jesse Mueller
Grayson Murray
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Zac Oakley
Andy Ogletree
Thorbjorn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Tracy Phillips
Ben Polland
J.T. Poston
David Puig
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Braden Shattuck
Cameron Smith
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Soderberg
John Somers
Josh Speight
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Steve Stricker
Adam Svensson
Jesper Svensson
Andy Svoboda
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Ryan van Velzen
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Jeremy Wells
Tim Widing
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Wyatt Worthington II
Y.E. Yang
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 PGA Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Wyndham Clark
4 Xander Schauffele
5 Jon Rahm
6 Ludvig Åberg
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Patrick Cantlay
9 Brian Harman
10 Max Homa
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Sahith Theegala
13 Collin Morikawa
14 Matt Fitzpatrick
15 Hideki Matsuyama
16 Cameron Young
17 Brooks Koepka
18 Russell Henley
19 Keegan Bradley
20 Jordan Spieth
21 Matthieu Pavon
22 Jason Day
23 Tom Kim
24 Chris Kirk
25 Sepp Straka
26 Sam Burns
27 Nick Taylor
28 Justin Thomas
29 Tony Finau
30 Will Zalatoris
31 Denny McCarthy
32 Byeong Hun An
33 Akshay Bhatia
34 Min Woo Lee
35 Lucas Glover
36 Nicolai Hojgaard
38 Sungjae Im
39 Rickie Fowler
40 J.T. Poston
41 Shane Lowry
42 Stephan Jaeger
43 Eric Cole
44 Si Woo Kim
45 Adam Schenk
46 Emiliano Grillo
47 Harris English
48 Kurt Kitayama
48 Adam Hadwin
50 Austin Eckroat

