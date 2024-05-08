2024 PGA Championship field: A look at the PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, their rankings

The 2024 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA of America maor field is set for this PGA Tour-sanctioned FedEx Cup event, played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., from May 16-19, 2024.
The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIloy, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and more.
JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA of America hosting the championship at Valhalla for the fourth time.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The PGA Championship alternate list will be used to fill out the field if it doesn't reach 156 players. Two spots are held for the results of this week's PGA Tour events.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 PGA Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Rich Beem
|Josh Bevell
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|Zac Blair
|
|Michael Block
|Evan Bowser
|Keegan Bradley
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|
|Preston Cole
|Tyler Collet
|Corey Conners
|John Daly
|Cameron Davis
|Jason Day
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Thomas Detry
|
|Matt Dobyns
|Luke Donald
|Jason Dufner
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Brice Garnett
|Lucas Glover
|Talor Gooch
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|
|Larkin Gross
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Harman
|Pádraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Dustin Johnson
|Jared Jones
|Takumi Kanaya
|Martin Kaymer
|Jeff Kellen
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Kazuma Kobori
|Brooks Koepka
|Ben Kohles
|Thriston Lawrence
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Luke List
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Brad Marek
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Maverick McNealy
|Kyle Mendoza
|Adrian Meronk
|Shaun Micheel
|Phil Mickelson
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Jesse Mueller
|Grayson Murray
|Keita Nakajima
|Joaquin Niemann
|Alex Noren
|Vincent Norrman
|Zac Oakley
|Andy Ogletree
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|Tracy Phillips
|Ben Polland
|J.T. Poston
|David Puig
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Patrick Reed
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Braden Shattuck
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Smith
|Sebastian Soderberg
|John Somers
|Josh Speight
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Steve Stricker
|Adam Svensson
|Jesper Svensson
|Andy Svoboda
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Ryan van Velzen
|Camilo Villegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Jeremy Wells
|Tim Widing
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Wyatt Worthington II
|Y.E. Yang
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 PGA Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|Jon Rahm
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|Brian Harman
|10
|Max Homa
|11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|Sahith Theegala
|13
|Collin Morikawa
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16
|Cameron Young
|17
|Brooks Koepka
|18
|Russell Henley
|19
|Keegan Bradley
|20
|Jordan Spieth
|21
|Matthieu Pavon
|22
|Jason Day
|23
|Tom Kim
|24
|Chris Kirk
|25
|Sepp Straka
|26
|Sam Burns
|27
|Nick Taylor
|28
|Justin Thomas
|29
|Tony Finau
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|31
|Denny McCarthy
|32
|Byeong Hun An
|33
|Akshay Bhatia
|34
|Min Woo Lee
|35
|Lucas Glover
|36
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|37
|Brooks Koepka
|38
|Sungjae Im
|39
|Rickie Fowler
|40
|J.T. Poston
|41
|Shane Lowry
|42
|Stephan Jaeger
|43
|Eric Cole
|44
|Si Woo Kim
|45
|Adam Schenk
|46
|Emiliano Grillo
|47
|Harris English
|48
|Kurt Kitayama
|48
|Adam Hadwin
|50
|Austin Eckroat