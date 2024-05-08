2024 PGA Championship field: A look at the PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, their rankings

The 2024 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA of America maor field is set for this PGA Tour-sanctioned FedEx Cup event, played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., from May 16-19, 2024.

The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIloy, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA of America hosting the championship at Valhalla for the fourth time.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The PGA Championship alternate list will be used to fill out the field if it doesn't reach 156 players. Two spots are held for the results of this week's PGA Tour events.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 PGA Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 PGA Championship field