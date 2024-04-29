2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Our expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson rankings.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tournament preview

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour heads back to Texas with a tournament that has become synonymous with deep scoring since moving out of Dallas proper. KH Lee has won here back-to-back, and Jason Day broke out of a slump here last year.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Will Zalatoris: Willy Z had a great Masters, and a go-low course like this should help his putting, which has been on fumes lately.

2. Si Woo Kim: I have really enjoyed Si Woo's season, but it hasn't netted a win...yet. He's got the consistency to do it.

3. Stephan Jaeger: Why couldn't Jaeger make it two wins from two in Texas? No reason really. No Scottie to beat, and he has a history of taking it low on TPCs.

4. Tom Kim: Kim is in the middle of some changes at the moment, but this is the kind of venue that could get him back on track. Two wins at TPCs out of the three in his career.

5. KH Lee: Lee hasn't been playing his best golf, but he clearly likes the venue and showed some positive signs in the duos event last week.

6. Jordan Spieth: Look, I know Spieth hasn't been good lately. But he likes the course a lot, and his spraying off the tee shouldn't hurt him as much here.

7. Jason Day: The defending champion probably deserves a higher ranking, especially off a solid finish at the RBC Heritage.

8. Min Woo Lee: MWL has been off since the Masters, where he finished a solid T-22. The break should be good for him.

9. Adam Schenk: Schenk wasn't great at the Heritage, but that doesn't deter me from liking him after three top-20 finishes in his prior four events.

10. Ryan Palmer: This is more of a heads up than a ranking decision, as Palmer has a pair of top-eight finishes here the last two years.