2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Our expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans rankings.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tournament preview

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour heads to the Big Easy for the only team-based official event of the year. The two-player teams play in better-ball and alternate-shot formats over the four days to determine a winner.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele: Cantlay comes off a great finish at Harbour Town, while Schauffele has been great throughout the year.

2. Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris: I think these guys are both coming in playing great, as Zalatoris did well at Augusta and Sahith was second at Harbour Town.

3. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry: The Irishmen came together to play in this event on a bit of a whim, but they should have a ton of fun.

4. Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard: Nicolai has been great at times this year on the PGA Tour, while Rasmus can gain great status with a win.

5. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith: I love this Canadian duo, as Conners is the elite ballstriker and Pendrith mashes. They should do well.

6. Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama: This duo should feed off of similar styles, though that can be a detriment. Morikawa is finding his game again.

7. Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick: Similar to the Hojgaards, the brothers Fitzpatrick are playing for status for one of them (Alex).

8. Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy: Hoge had a tough final hole at Harbour Town but has been playing well, and McNealy got close a few times recently to a first win.

9. Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin: The two best buddies from Canada should be a formidable duo this week.

10. Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox: These guys are going to smash it around TPC Louisiana, and it might just work for them (assuming alternate shot goes fine).