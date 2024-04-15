2024 RBC Heritage expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 RBC Heritage is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 RBC Heritage Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 RBC Heritage Tournament preview

The RBC Heritage Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour heads up Harbour Town Golf Links for what feels like the opposite tournament to the Masters. This is a Signature event with a very limited field, and there are plenty of horses for courses this week.

2024 RBC Heritage Tournament rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: The best in the world by a large margin, Scheffler will be tired this week.

2. Xander Schauffele: Xander has been tremendous all year and such a consistent player, but can he finish the job and win?

3. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has shown flashes of great play this year, and he's also got three top-three finishes at Harbour Town.

4. Matt Fitzpatrick: The defending champion has been playing great golf of late and has a love affair with this tournament.

5. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig could easily be higher on this ranking, but I do think Harbour Town will test his patience to a degree.

6. Collin Morikawa: It's great to see Morikawa play great golf again, and if that continues this week, he has a great chance.

7. Max Homa: Homa's journey is so fun to watch, but he was a bad bounce on 12 on Sunday away from having a better shot to catch Scottie.

8. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris snuck in a very good Masters finish, and he seemed to somewhat right his putting, which is always his big variable.

9. Sahith Theegala: I love Theegala's game for this place because it will appeal to the imagination with which he loves to play.

10. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has never won in America, making it tough to pick him, but he was brilliant at the Masters.