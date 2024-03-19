2024 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

This week, we have the Hoag Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to back to Newport Beach for one of its longest-running, best-supported events.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Steve Stricker is betting favorite

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds, along with Steve Alker.

Ernie Els next best at 9-to-1 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is 10-to-1 as one of the longest players on the 50-plus circuit.

2024 Hoag Classic betting picks and first looks

Ernie Els is a big fan of the venue, and he probably should have won here at least once in the last few years.

Jerry Kelly fits this venue well, as his game is somewhat similar to that of Bernhard Langer, who likes here.

Fred Couples is a throwback play this week given his history at the venue.

2024 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner