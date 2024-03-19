2024 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
This week, we have the Hoag Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to back to Newport Beach for one of its longest-running, best-supported events.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- JOIN NOW!
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
Steve Stricker is betting favorite
The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds, along with Steve Alker.
Ernie Els next best at 9-to-1 betting odds.
Padraig Harrington is 10-to-1 as one of the longest players on the 50-plus circuit.
2024 Hoag Classic betting picks and first looks
Ernie Els is a big fan of the venue, and he probably should have won here at least once in the last few years.
Jerry Kelly fits this venue well, as his game is somewhat similar to that of Bernhard Langer, who likes here.
Fred Couples is a throwback play this week given his history at the venue.
2024 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Steve Stricker
|600
|Steven Alker
|600
|Ernie Els
|900
|Padraig Harrington
|1000
|Alex Cejka
|1600
|Jerry Kelly
|1600
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|1800
|Stephen Ames
|1800
|
|Brian Gay
|2000
|Kevin Sutherland
|2200
|Mark Hensby
|2500
|Darren Clarke
|2800
|David Toms
|2800
|Richard Green
|2800
|KJ Choi
|3300
|Vijay Singh
|3300
|
|Greg Chalmers
|4000
|Retief Goosen
|4000
|Thongchai Jaidee
|4000
|Paul Broadhurst
|5000
|Justin Leonard
|5500
|Ye Yang
|5500
|Joe Durant
|6000
|Doug Barron
|6600
|
|Charlie Wi
|7500
|Brett Quigley
|8000
|Fred Couples
|8000
|Paul Goydos
|8000
|Paul Stankowski
|8000
|Rocco Mediate
|8000
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|9000
|Rod Pampling
|10000
|
|Michael Wright
|11000
|Mike Weir
|12500
|Scott McCarron
|12500
|Marco Dawson
|15000
|Shane Bertsch
|15000
|Lee Janzen
|17500
|Steve Allan
|17500
|David Bransdon
|20000
|
|Dicky Pride
|20000
|Ken Duke
|20000
|Rob Labritz
|20000
|Tim Petrovic
|20000
|Jim Furyk
|25000
|Kirk Triplett
|25000
|Scott Parel
|25000
|Stuart Appleby
|25000
|Billy Andrade
|30000
|Heath Slocum
|30000
|Ken Tanigawa
|30000
|Mario Tiziani
|30000
|Steve Flesch
|30000
|Tim Herron
|30000
|Tim O'Neal
|30000
|Gene Sauers
|35000
|Bob Estes
|40000
|Jay Haas
|40000
|Jeff Maggert
|40000
|Mark O'Meara
|40000
|Woody Austin
|40000
|Boo Weekley
|50000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|50000
|Chris DiMarco
|75000
|John Daly
|75000
|Corey Pavin
|150000
|David Duval
|150000
|John Senden
|150000
|Billy Mayfair
|200000
|Scott Verplank
|200000
|Tom Lehman
|200000
|Tom Pernice Jr
|200000
|David Frost
|250000
|Fred Funk
|250000
|Mark Calcavecchia
|250000