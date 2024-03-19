2024 Hoag Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Champions Tour CMC

March 19, 2024
A photo of golfer Ernie Els
The 2024 Hoag Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

This week, we have the Hoag Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to back to Newport Beach for one of its longest-running, best-supported events.

Steve Stricker is betting favorite

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds, along with Steve Alker.

Ernie Els next best at 9-to-1 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is 10-to-1 as one of the longest players on the 50-plus circuit.

2024 Hoag Classic betting picks and first looks

Ernie Els is a big fan of the venue, and he probably should have won here at least once in the last few years.

Jerry Kelly fits this venue well, as his game is somewhat similar to that of Bernhard Langer, who likes here.

Fred Couples is a throwback play this week given his history at the venue.

2024 Hoag Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 600
Steven Alker 600
Ernie Els 900
Padraig Harrington 1000
Alex Cejka 1600
Jerry Kelly 1600
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1800
Stephen Ames 1800
Brian Gay 2000
Kevin Sutherland 2200
Mark Hensby 2500
Darren Clarke 2800
David Toms 2800
Richard Green 2800
KJ Choi 3300
Vijay Singh 3300
Greg Chalmers 4000
Retief Goosen 4000
Thongchai Jaidee 4000
Paul Broadhurst 5000
Justin Leonard 5500
Ye Yang 5500
Joe Durant 6000
Doug Barron 6600
Charlie Wi 7500
Brett Quigley 8000
Fred Couples 8000
Paul Goydos 8000
Paul Stankowski 8000
Rocco Mediate 8000
Ricardo Gonzalez 9000
Rod Pampling 10000
Michael Wright 11000
Mike Weir 12500
Scott McCarron 12500
Marco Dawson 15000
Shane Bertsch 15000
Lee Janzen 17500
Steve Allan 17500
David Bransdon 20000
Dicky Pride 20000
Ken Duke 20000
Rob Labritz 20000
Tim Petrovic 20000
Jim Furyk 25000
Kirk Triplett 25000
Scott Parel 25000
Stuart Appleby 25000
Billy Andrade 30000
Heath Slocum 30000
Ken Tanigawa 30000
Mario Tiziani 30000
Steve Flesch 30000
Tim Herron 30000
Tim O'Neal 30000
Gene Sauers 35000
Bob Estes 40000
Jay Haas 40000
Jeff Maggert 40000
Mark O'Meara 40000
Woody Austin 40000
Boo Weekley 50000
Jose Maria Olazabal 50000
Chris DiMarco 75000
John Daly 75000
Corey Pavin 150000
David Duval 150000
John Senden 150000
Billy Mayfair 200000
Scott Verplank 200000
Tom Lehman 200000
Tom Pernice Jr 200000
David Frost 250000
Fred Funk 250000
Mark Calcavecchia 250000

