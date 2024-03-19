2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
March 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

This week, we have the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, with the LPGA returning to California for an event that has been played under a few names in its short history. This year, Se Ri Pak becomes host of the first full-field event in nearly two months.

Nasa Hataoka is the horse-for-course play here this week.

Nelly Korda is betting favorite

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field this week is Nelly Korda, who is coming in at 9-to-1 (+90) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson and Patty Tavatanakit are next best on the list at 16-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Nasa Hataoka, Xiyu Lin, Hyo Joo Kim and Hye Jin Choi are at 20-to-1, rounding out the top of the field.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting picks and first clicks

Patty Tavatanakit has been on a tremendous run, and being able to take a couple of weeks off has almost certainly been a good thing. She was T-3 here last year.

Nasa Hataoka is the horse-for-course play at this venue, having won here and then defending nicely in 2023.

Hannah Green has won in the Los Angeles area, albeit at the other LPGA tournament in the area at Wilshire. Still, she's a winner already this year.

Alexandra Forsteling has been dominating on the Ladies European Tour, and she might be able to make a quick splash on the LPGA.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 900
Brooke Henderson 1600
Patty Tavatanakit 1600
Hye Jin Choi 2000
Hyo Joo Kim 2000
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Xiyu Lin 2000
Ayaka Furue 2200
Lilia Vu 2200
Megan Khang 2200
Rose Zhang 2200
Charley Hull 2500
Ruoning Yin 3000
Alison Lee 3300
Lexi Thompson 3300
Allisen Corpuz 3500
Hae Ran Ryu 4000
Hannah Green 4000
Mao Saigo 4000
Yuna Nishimura 4000
Carlota Ciganda 5000
Jiyai Shin 5000
Somi Lee 5000
Alexandra Forsteling 5500
Yuka Saso 5500
Ally Ewing 6000
Linn Grant 6000
Danielle Kang 6600
Georgia Hall 6600
Jenny Shin 6600
Leona Maguire 6600
Andrea Lee 7000
Lucy Li 7000
Madelene Sagstrom 7000
Ariya Jutanugarn 7500
Cheyenne Knight 7500
Yu Jin Sung 7500
Bailey Tardy 8000
Jin Hee Im 8000
Sarah Schmelzel 8000
Gemme Dryburgh 9000
Mi Hyang Lee 9000
Robyn Choi 9000
Albane Valenzuela 10000
Ashleigh Buhai 10000
Maja Stark 10000
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 10000
Bianca Pagdanganan 11000
Gabriela Ruffels 11000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 12500
Lizette Salas 12500
Marina Alex 12500
Moriya Jutanugarn 12500
A Lim Kim 15000
Ana Pelaez Trivino 15000
Grace Kim 15000
Jaravee Boonchant 15000
Jasmine Suwannapura 15000
Jennifer Kupcho 15000
Mone Inami 15000
Olivia Cowan 15000
Xiaowen Yin 15000
Yuri Yoshida 15000
Minami Katsu 17500
Aditi Ashok 20000
Anna Nordqvist 20000
Auston Kim 20000
Caroline Masson 20000
Jeongeun Lee6 20000
Stephanie Kyriacou 20000

