2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

This week, we have the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, with the LPGA returning to California for an event that has been played under a few names in its short history. This year, Se Ri Pak becomes host of the first full-field event in nearly two months.

Nasa Hataoka is the horse-for-course play here this week.

Nelly Korda is betting favorite

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship field this week is Nelly Korda, who is coming in at 9-to-1 (+90) betting odds.

Brooke Henderson and Patty Tavatanakit are next best on the list at 16-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Nasa Hataoka, Xiyu Lin, Hyo Joo Kim and Hye Jin Choi are at 20-to-1, rounding out the top of the field.

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship betting picks and first clicks

Patty Tavatanakit has been on a tremendous run, and being able to take a couple of weeks off has almost certainly been a good thing. She was T-3 here last year.

Nasa Hataoka is the horse-for-course play at this venue, having won here and then defending nicely in 2023.

Hannah Green has won in the Los Angeles area, albeit at the other LPGA tournament in the area at Wilshire. Still, she's a winner already this year.

Alexandra Forsteling has been dominating on the Ladies European Tour, and she might be able to make a quick splash on the LPGA.

