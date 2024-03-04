2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

March 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Glendower Country Club in South Africa

This week, we have the Jonsson Workwear Open, with the DP World Tour remaining in South Africa for another co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour. The 144-player field takes on the tournament.

Thriston Lawrence is the star of the Jonsson Workwear Open field this week, while Zander Lombard and Tom McKibbin are among the headliners.

Thriston Lawrence is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Thriston Lawrence, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds, leading the field.

Zander Lombard is next best on the list at 16-to-1.

Tom McKibbin sits on 18-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting picks and first looks

Zander Lombard is a frustrating bet, but he's so close, and eventually he almost has to hit, right? Right?

Ewen Ferguson has become a staple bet because he has been remarkably consistent this year.

Daniel Brown was nearly a winner last week, albeit somewhat out of nowhere, but I liked his chances.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Thriston Lawrence 1400
Zander Lombard 1600
Tom McKibbin 1800
Ewen Ferguson 2000
Jordan Smith 2200
Rikuya Hoshino 2200
Antoine Rozner 2800
Connor Syme 3000
Jesper Svensson 3300
Dan Bradbury 3500
Joost Luiten 3500
Robin Williams 3500
Andy Sullivan 4000
Hennie Du Plessis 4000
Jayden Schaper 4000
Julien Guerrier 4000
Niklas Norgaard Moller 4000
Romain Langasque 4000
Aaron Cockerill 4500
Gavin Green 4500
Johannes Veerman 4500
Louis De Jager 4500
Manuel Elvira 4500
Marco Penge 4500
Paul Waring 4500
Wilco Nienaber 4500
Darius Van Driel 5000
Nacho Elvira 5000
Ryan Van Velzen 5500
Ugo Coussaud 5500
Daniel Brown 6000
David Ravetto 6000
Jacques Kruyswijk 6000
Thomas Aiken 6000
Casey Jarvis 6500
Jeff Winther 6500
Marcus Armitage 6500
Daniel van Tonder 7000
JC Ritchie 7000
Richie Ramsay 7000
Adrien Saddier 7500
Deon Germishuys 7500
Dylan Frittelli 7500
Jason Scrivener 7500
Brandon Stone 8000
Julien Brun 8000
Louis Albertse 8000
Nick Bachem 8000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 8000
Adri Arnaus 9000
Jaco Prinsloo 9000
James Nicholas 9000
Alexander Levy 10000
Bjorn Akesson 10000
Darren Fichardt 10000
Jamie Donaldson 10000
Matthew Baldwin 10000
Matthias Schwab 10000
Oliver Bekker 10000
Pieter Moolman 10000
Sam Bairstow 10000
Shaun Norris 10000
Ashun Wu 11000
Santiago Tarrio 11000
Todd Clements 11000
Andrew Johnston 12500
Angel Hidalgo 12500
David Law 12500
Neil Schietekat 12500
Ross Fisher 12500

