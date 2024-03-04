2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Glendower Country Club in South Africa
This week, we have the Jonsson Workwear Open, with the DP World Tour remaining in South Africa for another co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour. The 144-player field takes on the tournament.
Thriston Lawrence is the star of the Jonsson Workwear Open field this week, while Zander Lombard and Tom McKibbin are among the headliners.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- JOIN NOW!
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
Thriston Lawrence is betting favorite
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Thriston Lawrence, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds, leading the field.
Zander Lombard is next best on the list at 16-to-1.
Tom McKibbin sits on 18-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.
2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting picks and first looks
Zander Lombard is a frustrating bet, but he's so close, and eventually he almost has to hit, right? Right?
Ewen Ferguson has become a staple bet because he has been remarkably consistent this year.
Daniel Brown was nearly a winner last week, albeit somewhat out of nowhere, but I liked his chances.
2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Thriston Lawrence
|1400
|Zander Lombard
|1600
|Tom McKibbin
|1800
|Ewen Ferguson
|2000
|Jordan Smith
|2200
|Rikuya Hoshino
|2200
|Antoine Rozner
|2800
|Connor Syme
|3000
|
|Jesper Svensson
|3300
|Dan Bradbury
|3500
|Joost Luiten
|3500
|Robin Williams
|3500
|Andy Sullivan
|4000
|Hennie Du Plessis
|4000
|Jayden Schaper
|4000
|Julien Guerrier
|4000
|
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|4000
|Romain Langasque
|4000
|Aaron Cockerill
|4500
|Gavin Green
|4500
|Johannes Veerman
|4500
|Louis De Jager
|4500
|Manuel Elvira
|4500
|Marco Penge
|4500
|
|Paul Waring
|4500
|Wilco Nienaber
|4500
|Darius Van Driel
|5000
|Nacho Elvira
|5000
|Ryan Van Velzen
|5500
|Ugo Coussaud
|5500
|Daniel Brown
|6000
|David Ravetto
|6000
|
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|6000
|Thomas Aiken
|6000
|Casey Jarvis
|6500
|Jeff Winther
|6500
|Marcus Armitage
|6500
|Daniel van Tonder
|7000
|JC Ritchie
|7000
|Richie Ramsay
|7000
|
|Adrien Saddier
|7500
|Deon Germishuys
|7500
|Dylan Frittelli
|7500
|Jason Scrivener
|7500
|Brandon Stone
|8000
|Julien Brun
|8000
|Louis Albertse
|8000
|Nick Bachem
|8000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|8000
|Adri Arnaus
|9000
|Jaco Prinsloo
|9000
|James Nicholas
|9000
|Alexander Levy
|10000
|Bjorn Akesson
|10000
|Darren Fichardt
|10000
|Jamie Donaldson
|10000
|Matthew Baldwin
|10000
|Matthias Schwab
|10000
|Oliver Bekker
|10000
|Pieter Moolman
|10000
|Sam Bairstow
|10000
|Shaun Norris
|10000
|Ashun Wu
|11000
|Santiago Tarrio
|11000
|Todd Clements
|11000
|Andrew Johnston
|12500
|Angel Hidalgo
|12500
|David Law
|12500
|Neil Schietekat
|12500
|Ross Fisher
|12500