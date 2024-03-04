2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Glendower Country Club in South Africa

This week, we have the Jonsson Workwear Open, with the DP World Tour remaining in South Africa for another co-sanctioned event with the Sunshine Tour. The 144-player field takes on the tournament.

Thriston Lawrence is the star of the Jonsson Workwear Open field this week, while Zander Lombard and Tom McKibbin are among the headliners.

Thriston Lawrence is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Thriston Lawrence, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds, leading the field.

Zander Lombard is next best on the list at 16-to-1.

Tom McKibbin sits on 18-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting picks and first looks

Zander Lombard is a frustrating bet, but he's so close, and eventually he almost has to hit, right? Right?

Ewen Ferguson has become a staple bet because he has been remarkably consistent this year.

Daniel Brown was nearly a winner last week, albeit somewhat out of nowhere, but I liked his chances.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open betting odds: Outright winner