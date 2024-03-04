2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Champions Tour

2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

March 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steven Alker PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 13: Steven Alker of New Zealand poses with the Charles Schwab Cup on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 13, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) NZH 15Nov22 - Steven Alker celebrates with the Charles Schwab Cup. Photo / Getty Images
The 2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Ariz.

This week, we have the Cologuard Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to back to Tucson, Ariz., at a new host venue for this tournament.

Steve Stricker is betting favorite

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds.

Steve Alker and Stewart Cink are next best at 15-to-2 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is 9-to-1 at an event he has enjoyed.

2024 Cologuard Classic betting picks and first looks

Stewart Cink seems like a strong play this week, with plenty of strength to overpower the host venue.

Jerry Kelly also seems to enjoy desert golf, so I suspect he will show up well this week.

2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 450
Steven Alker 700
Stewart Cink 750
Padraig Harrington 900
Ernie Els 1100
Richard Green 1800
Alex Cejka 2000
Jerry Kelly 2000
David Toms 2200
Stephen Ames 2200
Brian Gay 2500
Miguel Angel Jimenez 2800
Mark Hensby 3000
Kevin Sutherland 3500
Darren Clarke 4000
Paul Broadhurst 4000
Y.E. Yang 4000
Justin Leonard 5000
KJ Choi 5500
Brett Quigley 7000
Ricardo Gonzalez 7000
Doug Barron 7500
Retief Goosen 7500
Fred Couples 8000
Rod Pampling 8000
Charlie Wi 9000
Paul Goydos 9000
Mike Weir 10000
Paul Stankowski 11000
Joe Durant 12500
Ken Duke 12500
Tim Petrovic 12500
Woody Austin 12500
Shane Bertsch 17500
Colin Montgomerie 20000
Lee Janzen 20000
Rocco Mediate 20000
Stuart Appleby 20000
David Bransdon 25000
Davis Love III 25000
Dicky Pride 25000
Gene Sauers 25000
Ken Tanigawa 25000
Steve Allan 25000
Brandt Jobe 30000
Jeff Maggert 30000
Kirk Triplett 30000
Marco Dawson 30000
Rob Labritz 30000
Scott McCarron 30000
Steve Flesch 30000
Ted Purdy 30000
Bob Estes 35000
Billy Andrade 40000
Boo Weekley 40000
Choi Ho Sung 40000
Heath Slocum 40000
Jonathan Kaye 50000
Mark O'Meara 50000
David Duval 75000

