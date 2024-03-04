2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major event at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Ariz.

This week, we have the Cologuard Classic, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to back to Tucson, Ariz., at a new host venue for this tournament.

Steve Stricker is betting favorite

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds.

Steve Alker and Stewart Cink are next best at 15-to-2 betting odds.

Padraig Harrington is 9-to-1 at an event he has enjoyed.

2024 Cologuard Classic betting picks and first looks

Stewart Cink seems like a strong play this week, with plenty of strength to overpower the host venue.

Jerry Kelly also seems to enjoy desert golf, so I suspect he will show up well this week.

2024 Cologuard Classic betting odds: Outright winner