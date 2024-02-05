2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.
This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to Qatar for a long-running (mostly) event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament.
Rasmus Hojgaard is the star of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field this week, while Pablo Larrazabal and Yannik Paul are among the headliners.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- JOIN NOW!
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds, leading the field.
Yannik Paul is next best on the list at 18-to-1, along with Zander Lombard.
Thriston Lawrence sits on 20-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.
2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting picks and first looks
Zander Lombard is a frustrating bet, but he's so close, and eventually he almost has to hit, right? Right?
Frederic Lacroix should be a little better of a number, but he's been playing well the last few weeks, so those numbers are gone for now.
Ewen Ferguson won here two yeasr ago and had a good title defense last year, finishing T-16.
BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!
2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|850
|Yannik Paul
|1800
|Zander Lombard
|1800
|Thriston Lawrence
|2000
|Keita Nakajima
|2500
|Tom McKibbin
|2500
|Antoine Rozner
|2800
|Richard Mansell
|3000
|
|Romain Langasque
|3000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|3000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|3300
|Ewen Ferguson
|3300
|Frederic Lacroix
|3300
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|3500
|Daniel Hillier
|4000
|Hennie du Plessis
|4000
|
|Joost Luiten
|4000
|Jorge Campillo
|4000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|4000
|Calum Hill
|4500
|Marcus Helligkilde
|4500
|Jayden Schaper
|5000
|Jesper Svensson
|5000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|5000
|
|Wilco Nienaber
|5000
|Adrian Otaegui
|5500
|Callum Shinkwin
|5500
|Louis De Jager
|5500
|Marco Penge
|5500
|Sean Crocker
|5500
|Harrison Endycott
|6000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|6000
|
|Aaron Cockerill
|6500
|Guido Migliozzi
|6500
|Paul Waring
|6500
|Jeff Winther
|7000
|Scott Jamieson
|7500
|Daniel Brown
|8000
|Eddie Pepperell
|8000
|Haotong Li
|8000
|
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|Johannes Veerman
|8000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|8000
|Ross Fisher
|8000
|David Micheluzzi
|9000
|Dylan Frittelli
|9000
|Renato Paratore
|9000
|Richie Ramsay
|9000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|9000
|Andy Sullivan
|10000
|Brandon Stone
|10000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|10000
|Manuel Elvira
|10000
|Marcus Armitage
|10000
|Matthew Southgate
|10000
|Nacho Elvira
|10000
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|10000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|11000
|Edoardo Molinari
|12500
|Freddy Schott
|12500
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|12500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|12500
|Tom Lewis
|12500
|Andrea Pavan
|15000
|Casey Jarvis
|15000
|Darius van Driel
|15000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|15000
|Joshua Berry
|15000
|Marcel Schneider
|15000