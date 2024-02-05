2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

February 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to Qatar for a long-running (mostly) event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament.

Rasmus Hojgaard is the star of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field this week, while Pablo Larrazabal and Yannik Paul are among the headliners.

Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds, leading the field.

Yannik Paul is next best on the list at 18-to-1, along with Zander Lombard.

Thriston Lawrence sits on 20-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting picks and first looks

Zander Lombard is a frustrating bet, but he's so close, and eventually he almost has to hit, right? Right?

Frederic Lacroix should be a little better of a number, but he's been playing well the last few weeks, so those numbers are gone for now.

Ewen Ferguson won here two yeasr ago and had a good title defense last year, finishing T-16.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rasmus Hojgaard 850
Yannik Paul 1800
Zander Lombard 1800
Thriston Lawrence 2000
Keita Nakajima 2500
Tom McKibbin 2500
Antoine Rozner 2800
Richard Mansell 3000
Romain Langasque 3000
Sebastian Soderberg 3000
Alejandro Del Rey 3300
Ewen Ferguson 3300
Frederic Lacroix 3300
Alex Fitzpatrick 3500
Daniel Hillier 4000
Hennie du Plessis 4000
Joost Luiten 4000
Jorge Campillo 4000
Rikuya Hoshino 4000
Calum Hill 4500
Marcus Helligkilde 4500
Jayden Schaper 5000
Jesper Svensson 5000
Pablo Larrazabal 5000
Wilco Nienaber 5000
Adrian Otaegui 5500
Callum Shinkwin 5500
Louis De Jager 5500
Marco Penge 5500
Sean Crocker 5500
Harrison Endycott 6000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 6000
Aaron Cockerill 6500
Guido Migliozzi 6500
Paul Waring 6500
Jeff Winther 7000
Scott Jamieson 7500
Daniel Brown 8000
Eddie Pepperell 8000
Haotong Li 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Johannes Veerman 8000
Maximilian Kieffer 8000
Ross Fisher 8000
David Micheluzzi 9000
Dylan Frittelli 9000
Renato Paratore 9000
Richie Ramsay 9000
Shubhankar Sharma 9000
Andy Sullivan 10000
Brandon Stone 10000
Fabrizio Zanotti 10000
Manuel Elvira 10000
Marcus Armitage 10000
Matthew Southgate 10000
Nacho Elvira 10000
Rafael Cabrera Bello 10000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 11000
Edoardo Molinari 12500
Freddy Schott 12500
Joshua Grenville-Wood 12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12500
Masahiro Kawamura 12500
Tom Lewis 12500
Andrea Pavan 15000
Casey Jarvis 15000
Darius van Driel 15000
Jacques Kruyswijk 15000
Joshua Berry 15000
Marcel Schneider 15000

