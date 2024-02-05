2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

This week, we have the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, with the DP World Tour heading to Qatar for a long-running (mostly) event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament.

Rasmus Hojgaard is the star of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters field this week, while Pablo Larrazabal and Yannik Paul are among the headliners.

Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds, leading the field.

Yannik Paul is next best on the list at 18-to-1, along with Zander Lombard.

Thriston Lawrence sits on 20-to-1, coming off some great finishes to start the year.

2024 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters betting picks and first looks

Zander Lombard is a frustrating bet, but he's so close, and eventually he almost has to hit, right? Right?

Frederic Lacroix should be a little better of a number, but he's been playing well the last few weeks, so those numbers are gone for now.

Ewen Ferguson won here two yeasr ago and had a good title defense last year, finishing T-16.

