2024 Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Farmers Insurance Open, with the PGA Tour moving to San Diego for the two-course event at Torrey Pines. The South Course is a beast, and the North Course isn't quite as easy as it once was. There will be bogeys this week.

This event lends itself to some surprise winners, but the difficult of the South Course and the prospect of three rounds on it might make that seem less likely. The depth is strong, and it seems unlikely that we get another triple-digit long-shot winner this week. But...

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open One and Done picks

Course history

Tony Finau: He's not Jon Rahm here, but he's a strong player at Torrey Pines, and he had a good final round at PGA West.

Max Homa: Homa has enjoyed a few weeks off, and his win here last year was quite emotional.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae has been in the top six here in each of the last two years, and he has looked strong to start the year.

Luke List: List won out of nowhere this fall, and he won out of nowhere here for his first PGA Tour win.

Current form

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has had two great finishes here, and he's been off to a great start to the season.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala opened great at Kapalua and had a good run here last year. Much better player now.

Justin Thomas: JT is back at it, and he seems heading toward a big win soon.

Eric Cole: Cole had a slow Sunday, shooting 72 to get lapped and lose 16 places on the leaderboard. That's all the rest he needs.

My pick this week is Sahith Theegala.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks