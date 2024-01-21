2024 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, California.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Farmers Insurance Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open preview

The Farmers Insurance Open is this week, and the PGA Tour gets to San Diego for the Torrey Pines event. This is a two-course tournament, where players have to take advantage of the North Course and then figure out a way to handle the South Course in the mid- to upper-60s for three days to have a chance to win.

This field is exceptionally strong, and it finishes on Saturday. We've had three winners out of nowhere to start the year.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Xander Schauffele: Xander has been great out of the gate, finishing strong at both Kapalua and the AmEx.

2. Max Homa: The defending champion has a win and a T-9 here in four years, and that's pretty good for me.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa got his year off to a good start after a solid finish to 2023. Decent record here.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas didn't finish the job at the AmEx, but he clearly looks like a guy who has figured out some things.

5. Sungjae Im: Sungjae has been in the top six here in the last two years and has played well so far, but he should do better at a place where par means something more.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay was in the top fifth of the field at Kapalua, and he's generally consistent, but he hasn't anything to show for at this venue.

7. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg has slowed down a bit to start the year, and he was bound to run into that. This place should suit him with his length.

8. Eric Cole: Eric Cole just finds a way to get things done and finish well, so that should continue here.

9. Tony Finau: Finau has a strong affinity for Torrey Pines, and he played pretty well last week in an event where pars mean getting lapped.

10. Sahith Theegala: The Californian loves playing in his home state, and this is a great venue for him to showcase his skill set.