2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with the LPGA returning for another season in the Orlando area. There's a limited-field pro event, with a concurrent celebrity event. The pros and ams play alongside one another, and that can create a distraction.

Lake Nona is not an easy course, particularly in the wind, but it's not especially difficult. Tee shot placement matters here to create angles for favorable approach shots.

Lilia Vu is betting favorite

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field this week is Lilia Vu, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds, along with co-favorite Nelly Korda.

Ruoning Yin and defending champion Brooke Henderson are next best on the list at 9-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Nasa Hataoka is at 12-to-1, rounding out the top five in the short field.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting picks and first clicks

Angel Yin had an amazing year last year, and you'd expect her to want to jump out to a good start in 2024.

Nelly Korda has been in the top four here in both years at Lake Nona, which should count for something but maybe not her current odds.

Gaby Lopez is one of the few players that's been great here in both Nona years.

