2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
01/15/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with the LPGA returning for another season in the Orlando area. There's a limited-field pro event, with a concurrent celebrity event. The pros and ams play alongside one another, and that can create a distraction.

Lake Nona is not an easy course, particularly in the wind, but it's not especially difficult. Tee shot placement matters here to create angles for favorable approach shots.

Lilia Vu is betting favorite

The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds show the betting favorite in the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field this week is Lilia Vu, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds, along with co-favorite Nelly Korda.

Ruoning Yin and defending champion Brooke Henderson are next best on the list at 9-to-1, with the tournament welcoming a solid field of top-50 players.

Nasa Hataoka is at 12-to-1, rounding out the top five in the short field.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting picks and first clicks

Angel Yin had an amazing year last year, and you'd expect her to want to jump out to a good start in 2024.

Nelly Korda has been in the top four here in both years at Lake Nona, which should count for something but maybe not her current odds.

Gaby Lopez is one of the few players that's been great here in both Nona years.

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lilia Vu 700
Nelly Korda 700
Brooke Henderson 900
Ruoning Yin 900
Nasa Hataoka 1200
Rose Zhang 1400
Charley Hull 1600
Lydia Ko 1600
Hae Ran Ryu 1800
Megan Khang 1800
Allisen Corpuz 2000
Angel Yin 2000
Linn Grant 2000
Amy Yang 2500
Leona Maguire 2500
Ally Ewing 3300
Gaby Lopez 3300
Ayaka Furue 4000
Cheyenne Knight 4000
Maja Stark 4000
Gemma Dryburgh 4500
Jennifer Kupcho 4500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 5000
Ashleigh Buhai 6000
Danielle Kang 6000
In Gee Chun 6000
Andrea Lee 7500
Grace Kim 8000
Mone Inami 8000
Chanettee Wannasaen 10000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 12500
Marina Alex 15000
Alexa Pano 17500
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 20000
Paula Reto 20000
Elizabeth Szokol 40000

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years.

