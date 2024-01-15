2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This week, we have the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with the DP World Tour heading to the UAE for a Rolex Series event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament whose growth has charted that of the city of Dubai.

Rory McIlroy is the best player in Dubai on the DP World Tour, but Tommy Fleetwood is close.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds, leading the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field.

Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the list at 10-to-1, along with Tyrrell Hatton.

Brian Harman sits on 16-to-1, while Cameron Young and Joaquin Niemann both on 18-to-1.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting picks and first looks

Rory McIlroy is probably an obvious play here, and there's not a lot of value on him. However, he smokes it in Dubai and feels at home there (as he once lived there).

Brian Harman intrigues me in this spot, considering he plays well in the wind at started the year well at Kapalua.

Thriston Lawrence has enjoyed a great bridge between 2023 and 2024, and he surprised again last week.

