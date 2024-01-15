2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

01/15/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This week, we have the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with the DP World Tour heading to the UAE for a Rolex Series event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament whose growth has charted that of the city of Dubai.

Rory McIlroy is the best player in Dubai on the DP World Tour, but Tommy Fleetwood is close.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds, leading the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field.

Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the list at 10-to-1, along with Tyrrell Hatton.

Brian Harman sits on 16-to-1, while Cameron Young and Joaquin Niemann both on 18-to-1.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting picks and first looks

Rory McIlroy is probably an obvious play here, and there's not a lot of value on him. However, he smokes it in Dubai and feels at home there (as he once lived there).

Brian Harman intrigues me in this spot, considering he plays well in the wind at started the year well at Kapalua.

Thriston Lawrence has enjoyed a great bridge between 2023 and 2024, and he surprised again last week.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 350
Tommy Fleetwood 1000
Tyrrell Hatton 1000
Brian Harman 1600
Cameron Young 1800
Joaquin Niemann 1800
Nicolai Hojgaard 2000
Adam Scott 2200
Adrian Meronk 2200
Thorbjorn Olesen 2800
Rasmus Hojgaard 3000
Ryan Fox 3300
Jordan Smith 3500
Thriston Lawrence 3500
Yannik Paul 3500
Ewen Ferguson 5500
Laurie Canter 6000
Rikuya Hoshino 6500
Zander Lombard 6500
Alex Fitzpatrick 7000
Romain Langasque 7000
Adrian Otaegui 8000
Alejandro Del Rey 8000
Jorge Campillo 8000
Julien Guerrier 8000
Michael Thorbjornsen 8000
Antoine Rozner 9000
Grant Forrest 9000
Hennie Du Plessis 9000
Joost Luiten 9000
Padraig Harrington 9000
Richard Mansell 9000
Sebastian Soderberg 9000
Calum Hill 10000
Dan Bradbury 10000
Gavin Green 10000
Marcel Siem 10000
Marcus Helligkilde 10000
Nathan Kimsey 10000
Niklas Norgaard Mller 10000
Tom McKibbin 10000
Francesco Molinari 11000
Adri Arnaus 12500
Bernd Wiesberger 12500
Connor Syme 12500
Daniel Brown 12500
Daniel Hillier 12500
Eddie Pepperell 12500
Guido Migliozzi 12500
Jason Scrivener 12500
Jayden Schaper 12500
Jeff Winther 12500
Julien Brun 12500
Louis De Jager 12500
Marco Penge 12500
MJ Daffue 12500
Paul Waring 12500
Richie Ramsay 12500
Sean Crocker 12500
Andy Sullivan 15000
Fabrizio Zanotti 15000
Kalle Samooja 15000
Adrien Saddier 17500
Jesper Svensson 17500
Kevin Tway 17500
Matthew Jordan 17500
Nick Bachem 17500
Pablo Larrazabal 17500
Scott Jamieson 17500
Maximilian Kieffer 20000

