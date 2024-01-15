2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
This week, we have the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with the DP World Tour heading to the UAE for a Rolex Series event. The 132-player field takes on the tournament whose growth has charted that of the city of Dubai.
Rory McIlroy is the best player in Dubai on the DP World Tour, but Tommy Fleetwood is close.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- JOIN NOW!
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
Rory McIlroy is betting favorite
The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-2 (+350) betting odds, leading the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field.
Tommy Fleetwood is next best on the list at 10-to-1, along with Tyrrell Hatton.
Brian Harman sits on 16-to-1, while Cameron Young and Joaquin Niemann both on 18-to-1.
2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting picks and first looks
Rory McIlroy is probably an obvious play here, and there's not a lot of value on him. However, he smokes it in Dubai and feels at home there (as he once lived there).
Brian Harman intrigues me in this spot, considering he plays well in the wind at started the year well at Kapalua.
Thriston Lawrence has enjoyed a great bridge between 2023 and 2024, and he surprised again last week.
BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!
2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|350
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1000
|Brian Harman
|1600
|Cameron Young
|1800
|Joaquin Niemann
|1800
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2000
|Adam Scott
|2200
|
|Adrian Meronk
|2200
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2800
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3000
|Ryan Fox
|3300
|Jordan Smith
|3500
|Thriston Lawrence
|3500
|Yannik Paul
|3500
|Ewen Ferguson
|5500
|
|Laurie Canter
|6000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|6500
|Zander Lombard
|6500
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|7000
|Romain Langasque
|7000
|Adrian Otaegui
|8000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|8000
|Jorge Campillo
|8000
|
|Julien Guerrier
|8000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|8000
|Antoine Rozner
|9000
|Grant Forrest
|9000
|Hennie Du Plessis
|9000
|Joost Luiten
|9000
|Padraig Harrington
|9000
|Richard Mansell
|9000
|
|Sebastian Soderberg
|9000
|Calum Hill
|10000
|Dan Bradbury
|10000
|Gavin Green
|10000
|Marcel Siem
|10000
|Marcus Helligkilde
|10000
|Nathan Kimsey
|10000
|Niklas Norgaard Mller
|10000
|
|Tom McKibbin
|10000
|Francesco Molinari
|11000
|Adri Arnaus
|12500
|Bernd Wiesberger
|12500
|Connor Syme
|12500
|Daniel Brown
|12500
|Daniel Hillier
|12500
|Eddie Pepperell
|12500
|Guido Migliozzi
|12500
|Jason Scrivener
|12500
|Jayden Schaper
|12500
|Jeff Winther
|12500
|Julien Brun
|12500
|Louis De Jager
|12500
|Marco Penge
|12500
|MJ Daffue
|12500
|Paul Waring
|12500
|Richie Ramsay
|12500
|Sean Crocker
|12500
|Andy Sullivan
|15000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|15000
|Kalle Samooja
|15000
|Adrien Saddier
|17500
|Jesper Svensson
|17500
|Kevin Tway
|17500
|Matthew Jordan
|17500
|Nick Bachem
|17500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|17500
|Scott Jamieson
|17500
|Maximilian Kieffer
|20000