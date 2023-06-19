Travelers Championship history, results and past winners

The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's Hartford-area event, with the tournament having been played around the US Open for a number of years now.

The event, which is considered a designated on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event has grown in stature with the involvment of Travelers Insurance, which dates back to 2007.

The event has one of the largest non-major purses on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods has the most victories in the event's history, with four wins. Bubba Watson has the second-most wins with three.

Travelers Championship format

The Travelers Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Travelers Championship host courses

1976-present: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Travelers Championship past sponsors

Travelers Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1952-1956: Insurance City Open

1957-1966: Insurance City Open Invitational

1967-1972: Greater Hartford Open Invitational

1973-1984: Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

1985-1989: Canon Sammy Davis Jr.–Greater Hartford Open

1989-2002: Canon Greater Hartford Open

2003: Greater Hartford Open

2004-2006: Buick Championship

2007-present: Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship history & results