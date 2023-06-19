Travelers Championship history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

Travelers Championship history, results and past winners

06/19/2023
Golf News Net
The Travelers Championship logo
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The Travelers Championship is the PGA Tour's Hartford-area event, with the tournament having been played around the US Open for a number of years now.

The event, which is considered a designated on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The event has grown in stature with the involvment of Travelers Insurance, which dates back to 2007.

The event has one of the largest non-major purses on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods has the most victories in the event's history, with four wins. Bubba Watson has the second-most wins with three.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Travelers Championship format

The Travelers Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Travelers Championship host courses

  • 1976-present: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Travelers Championship past sponsors

Travelers Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1952-1956: Insurance City Open
  • 1957-1966: Insurance City Open Invitational
  • 1967-1972: Greater Hartford Open Invitational
  • 1973-1984: Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open
  • 1985-1989: Canon Sammy Davis Jr.–Greater Hartford Open
  • 1989-2002: Canon Greater Hartford Open
  • 2003: Greater Hartford Open
  • 2004-2006: Buick Championship
  • 2007-present: Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Xander Schauffele 261 −19 2 $1,494,000
2021 Harris English 267 −13 PO $1,332,000
2020 Dustin Johnson 261 −19 1 $1,332,000
2019 Chez Reavie 263 −17 4 $1,296,000
2018 Bubba Watson (3) 263 −17 3 $1,260,000
2017 Jordan Spieth 268 −12 PO $1,224,000
2016 Russell Knox 266 −14 1 $1,188,000
2015 Bubba Watson (2) 264 −16 PO $1,152,000
2014 Kevin Streelman 265 −15 1 $1,116,000
2013 Ken Duke 268 −12 PO $1,098,000
2012 Marc Leishman 266 −14 1 $1,080,000
2011 Freddie Jacobson 260 −20 1 $1,080,000
2010 Bubba Watson 266 −14 PO $1,080,000
2009 Kenny Perry 258 −22 3 $1,080,000
2008 Stewart Cink (2) 262 −18 1 $1,080,000
2007 Hunter Mahan 265 −15 PO $1,080,000
2006 J. J. Henry 266 −14 3 $792,000
2005 Brad Faxon 266 −14 PO $774,000
2004 Woody Austin 270 −10 PO $756,000
2003 Peter Jacobsen (2) 266 −14 2 $720,000
2002 Phil Mickelson (2) 266 −14 1 $720,000
2001 Phil Mickelson 264 −16 1 $558,000
2000 Notah Begay III 260 −20 1 $504,000
1999 Brent Geiberger 262 −18 3 $450,000
1998 Olin Browne 266 −14 PO $360,000
1997 Stewart Cink 267 −13 1 $270,000
1996 D. A. Weibring 270 −10 4 $270,000
1995 Greg Norman 267 −13 2 $216,000
1994 David Frost 268 −12 1 $216,000
1993 Nick Price 271 −9 1 $180,000
1992 Lanny Wadkins 274 −6 2 $180,000
1991 Billy Ray Brown 271 −9 PO $180,000
1990 Wayne Levi 267 −13 2 $180,000
1989 Paul Azinger (2) 267 −17 1 $180,000
1988 Mark Brooks 269 −15 PO $126,000
1987 Paul Azinger 269 −15 1 $126,000
1986 Mac O'Grady 269 −15 PO $126,000
1985 Phil Blackmar 271 −13 PO $108,000
1984 Peter Jacobsen 269 −15 2 $72,000
1983 Curtis Strange 268 −16 1 $54,000
1982 Tim Norris 259 −25 6 $54,000
1981 Hubert Green 264 −20 1 $54,000
1980 Howard Twitty 266 −18 PO $54,000
1979 Jerry McGee 267 −17 1 $54,000
1978 Rod Funseth 264 −20 4 $42,000
1977 Billy Kratzert 265 −19 3 $42,000
1976 Rik Massengale 266 −18 2 $42,000
1975 Don Bies 267 −17 PO $40,000
1974 Dave Stockton 268 −16 4 $40,000
1973 Billy Casper (4) 264 −20 1 $40,000
1972 Lee Trevino 269 −15 PO $25,000
1971 George Archer 268 −16 PO $22,000
1970 Bob Murphy 267 −17 4 $20,000
1969 Bob Lunn 268 −16 PO $20,000
1968 Billy Casper (3) 266 −18 3 $20,000
1967 Charlie Sifford 272 −12 1 $20,000
1966 Art Wall Jr. 266 −18 2 $20,000
1965 Billy Casper (2) 274 −10 PO $11,000
1964 Ken Venturi 273 −11 1 $7,500
1963 Billy Casper 271 −13 1 $6,400
1962 Bob Goalby 271 −13 PO $5,300
1961 Billy Maxwell 271 −13 PO $4,300
1960 Arnold Palmer (2) 270 −14 PO $3,500
1959 Gene Littler 272 −12 1 $3,500
1958 Jack Burke Jr. 268 −16 3 $3,500
1957 Gardner Dickinson 272 −12 2 $2,800
1956 Arnold Palmer 274 −10 PO $4,000
1955 Sam Snead 269 −15 7 $4,000
1954 Tommy Bolt 271 −13 PO $2,500
1953 Bob Toski 269 −15 1 $2,400
1952 Ted Kroll 273 −11 4 $2,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.