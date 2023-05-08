2023 AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Texas for the Byron Nelson. We have a decent field considering we're coming off a designated event and have a major next week. KH Lee has won here twice, and we do see some parallels to Riviera in a weird way. Too bad we were a week off on Wyndham Clark, who we picked in Mexico instead of Charlotte.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson One and Done picks

Adam Scott: Scott had a really nice week at the Wells Fargo and loves himself some Riviera

KH Lee: Twice a winner here, Lee clearly likes Craig Ranch. The T-8 at Charlotte affirms he's ready.

Jordan Spieth: Don't like him in a major? How about here instead?

Tom Kim: While I have a ticket on Kim for the PGA Championship, I think he could be great this week, too.

My pick this week is Adam Scott.

