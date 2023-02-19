2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 4
02/19/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club. A total of 68 players have advanced to the final round.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational final round starts at 8:05 a.m. local time -- or 11:05 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 10:06 a.m. local time -- or 1:06 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Genesis Invitational Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational final round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, before moving to CBS at 3 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 4

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
8:05 a.m. 1 Doug Ghin, Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka
8:16 a.m. 1 Kramer Hickok, Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
8:27 a.m. 1 Kevin Tway, Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
8:38 a.m. 1 Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
8:49 a.m. 1 Cameron Young, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
9:00 a.m. 1 Lucas Herbert, Justin Suh, Peter Malnati
9:11 a.m. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Danny Willett, Luke List
9:22 a.m. 1 Matt Kuchr, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
9:33 a.m. 1 JJ Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris
9:44 a.m. 1 Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge, Collin Morikawa
9:05 a.m. 1 Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Adam Svensson
10:06 a.m. 1 Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Keith Mitchell
8:05 a.m. 10 Adrian Meronk, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman
8:16 a.m. 10 Tyler Duncan, Harris English, Luke Donald
8:27 a.m. 10 Thomas Detry, Wyndham Clark, Adam Long
8:38 a.m. 10 Scott Piercy, Tony Finau, Tom Kim
8:49 a.m. 10 Nate Lashley, Trey Mullinax, Jhonattan Vegas
9:00 a.m. 10 Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Rai
9:11 a.m. 10 Michael Thompson, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor
9:22 a.m. 10 SH Kim, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
9:33 a.m. 10 Matthias Schewab, Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:44 a.m. 10 JB Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
9:05 a.m. 10 Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo

