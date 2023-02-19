2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.
The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event.
After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club. A total of 68 players have advanced to the final round.
The 2023 The Genesis Invitational final round starts at 8:05 a.m. local time -- or 11:05 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 10:06 a.m. local time -- or 1:06 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
2023 The Genesis Invitational Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational final round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, before moving to CBS at 3 p.m.
Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.
2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 4
All times local; add three hours for Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:05 a.m.
|1
|Doug Ghin, Sam Ryder, Sepp Straka
|8:16 a.m.
|1
|Kramer Hickok, Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton
|8:27 a.m.
|1
|Kevin Tway, Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
|8:38 a.m.
|1
|Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
|8:49 a.m.
|1
|Cameron Young, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood
|9:00 a.m.
|1
|Lucas Herbert, Justin Suh, Peter Malnati
|9:11 a.m.
|1
|Scottie Scheffler, Danny Willett, Luke List
|9:22 a.m.
|1
|Matt Kuchr, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
|9:33 a.m.
|1
|JJ Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris
|9:44 a.m.
|1
|Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge, Collin Morikawa
|9:05 a.m.
|1
|Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Adam Svensson
|10:06 a.m.
|1
|Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Keith Mitchell
|8:05 a.m.
|10
|Adrian Meronk, Adam Schenk, Kevin Streelman
|8:16 a.m.
|10
|Tyler Duncan, Harris English, Luke Donald
|8:27 a.m.
|10
|Thomas Detry, Wyndham Clark, Adam Long
|8:38 a.m.
|10
|Scott Piercy, Tony Finau, Tom Kim
|8:49 a.m.
|10
|Nate Lashley, Trey Mullinax, Jhonattan Vegas
|9:00 a.m.
|10
|Sungjae Im, Rickie Fowler, Aaron Rai
|9:11 a.m.
|10
|Michael Thompson, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor
|9:22 a.m.
|10
|SH Kim, Mackenzie Hughes, Nick Taylor
|9:33 a.m.
|10
|Matthias Schewab, Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|9:44 a.m.
|10
|JB Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Adam Scott
|9:05 a.m.
|10
|Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo