2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the Los Angeles area this week for the annual The Genesis Invitational.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational format features a field of 130 professionals competing in the first full-field designated event.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Riviera Country Club. A total of 68 players have advanced to the final round.

The 2023 The Genesis Invitational final round starts at 8:05 a.m. local time -- or 11:05 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 10:06 a.m. local time -- or 1:06 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 The Genesis Invitational Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational final round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel, before moving to CBS at 3 p.m.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The Genesis Invitational live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The Genesis Invitational tee times for Round 4

All times local; add three hours for Eastern

