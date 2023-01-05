2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday on Maui in Hawaii, with the Kapalua Resort Plantation Course once again playing host to the PGA Tour's season-opening event.
With the 39-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it also means a later start than they would expect almost any other week of the year.
The action will get underway at 9:30 a.m. local time -- or 2:30 p.m. Eastern time -- when Canadian Adam Svensson tees off by himself in the first tee time of the day. The groups will go off in twosomes off the first tee until 12:45 p.m., when Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele go off in the final twosome of Round 1.
Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 10 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.
If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions first round, and their coverage starts at 6 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 10 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions first-round tee times
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
- 9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson
- 9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
- 9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
- 10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns
- 10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
- 10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
- 10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
- 11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
- 11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
- 11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners
- 11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List
- 11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
- 11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
- 12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
- 12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
- 12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
- 12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
January 5 TV schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 5: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
January 5 Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 5: 2:15-10 p.m. on ESPN+, 6-10 p.m. on Peacock