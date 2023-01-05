2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Thursday Round 1: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway on Thursday on Maui in Hawaii, with the Kapalua Resort Plantation Course once again playing host to the PGA Tour's season-opening event.

With the 39-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it also means a later start than they would expect almost any other week of the year.

The action will get underway at 9:30 a.m. local time -- or 2:30 p.m. Eastern time -- when Canadian Adam Svensson tees off by himself in the first tee time of the day. The groups will go off in twosomes off the first tee until 12:45 p.m., when Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele go off in the final twosome of Round 1.

Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 10 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.

If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Thursday, Golf Channel is where you'll need to go. Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions first round, and their coverage starts at 6 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 10 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions first-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson

9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns

10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List

11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa

12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

January 5 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, January 5: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

January 5 Streaming schedule

All times Eastern