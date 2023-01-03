2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023.

This event, which has been played since 1953, has long been the year-opening tournament on the schedule. Starting next year, it will once again be the season-opening tournament as the Tour moves away from the wraparound schedule. With this being an elevated event, the winner will get 550 FedEx Cup points. Additionally, there are huge Official World Golf Ranking points on the line.

Who's playing this week?

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has a great field, with 17 of the world top 20 competing. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas headline the field of PGA Tour winners in the last 52 weeks and those who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry qualified but did not enter.

How does the event work?

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is a 72-hole event, with the field sent off in twosomes off the first tee. The field will repair based on score after each round. There is no cut. The player with the lowest combined score after 72 holes wins.

On what TV channels will this air?

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will air on Golf Channel only on Thursday and Friday, with Golf Channel and NBC splitting coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Where can I stream this event?

Golf fans can stream the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Peacock, as well as through NBC Sports' website and apps. ESPN+ subscribers can also stream PGA Tour Live coverage through their apps and website.

TV schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, January 5: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, January 6: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, January 7: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, January 8: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, January 5: 2:15-10 p.m. on ESPN+, 6-10 p.m. on Peacock

Friday, January 6: 2:15-10 p.m. on ESPN+, 6-10 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday, January 7: 12:45-8 p.m. on ESPN+, 4-8 p.m. on Peacock

Sunday, January 8: 12:45-8 p.m. on ESPN+, 4-8 p.m. on Peacock

First-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson

9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns

10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners

11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List

11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa

12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

What is the purse?

The Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is $15 million, with the winner earning $2,700,000. Every player is paid this week, as there's no cut, with last place earning a sweet $183,000.