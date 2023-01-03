2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions preview: Purse, field, tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions starts on Thursday at Kapaula Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, with a 39-player field taking on the year-opening event to kick off the year and the era of elevated events. The event runs January 5-8, 2023.
This event, which has been played since 1953, has long been the year-opening tournament on the schedule. Starting next year, it will once again be the season-opening tournament as the Tour moves away from the wraparound schedule. With this being an elevated event, the winner will get 550 FedEx Cup points. Additionally, there are huge Official World Golf Ranking points on the line.
Who's playing this week?
The Sentry Tournament of Champions has a great field, with 17 of the world top 20 competing. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas headline the field of PGA Tour winners in the last 52 weeks and those who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry qualified but did not enter.
How does the event work?
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is a 72-hole event, with the field sent off in twosomes off the first tee. The field will repair based on score after each round. There is no cut. The player with the lowest combined score after 72 holes wins.
On what TV channels will this air?
The Sentry Tournament of Champions will air on Golf Channel only on Thursday and Friday, with Golf Channel and NBC splitting coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
Where can I stream this event?
Golf fans can stream the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Peacock, as well as through NBC Sports' website and apps. ESPN+ subscribers can also stream PGA Tour Live coverage through their apps and website.
TV schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 5: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Friday, January 6: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Saturday, January 7: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Sunday, January 8: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
- Thursday, January 5: 2:15-10 p.m. on ESPN+, 6-10 p.m. on Peacock
- Friday, January 6: 2:15-10 p.m. on ESPN+, 6-10 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, January 7: 12:45-8 p.m. on ESPN+, 4-8 p.m. on Peacock
- Sunday, January 8: 12:45-8 p.m. on ESPN+, 4-8 p.m. on Peacock
First-round tee times
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
- 9:30 a.m. -- Adam Svensson
- 9:35 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:45 a.m. -- Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
- 9:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
- 10:05 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:15 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns
- 10:25 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
- 10:35 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
- 10:50 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
- 11:00 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey
- 11:10 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
- 11:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Corey Conners
- 11:30 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Luke List
- 11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
- 11:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
- 12:05 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Max Homa
- 12:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
- 12:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
- 12:35 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
- 12:45 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
What is the purse?
The Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is $15 million, with the winner earning $2,700,000. Every player is paid this week, as there's no cut, with last place earning a sweet $183,000.