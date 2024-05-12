2024 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured PGA Tour

May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earns his fourth PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The Ulsterman earned his second PGA Tour win on the season on the back of a final round of 6-under 65, including a double-bogey at the last hole, to win by five shots on 17-under 267.

Xander Schauffele finished a distant second after having early control of the final round and throughout much of the tournament.

Ben An finished in solo third place, three shots back of Schauffele.

McIlroy won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

McIlroy earned 65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McIlroy earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy -17 67 68 67 65 267 $3,600,000
2 Xander Schauffele -12 64 67 70 71 272 $2,160,000
3 Byeong Hun An -9 70 68 71 66 275 $1,360,000
T4 Jason Day -6 68 67 73 70 278 $880,000
T4 Sungjae Im -6 68 68 69 73 278 $880,000
T6 Mackenzie Hughes -5 73 71 69 66 279 $695,000
T6 Denny McCarthy -5 70 71 69 69 279 $695,000
T8 Max Homa -4 69 70 72 69 280 $601,000
T8 Sepp Straka -4 68 71 67 74 280 $601,000
T10 Russell Henley -3 68 73 73 67 281 $501,000
T10 Grayson Murray -3 70 69 72 70 281 $501,000
T10 Taylor Pendrith -3 71 67 71 72 281 $501,000
T13 Corey Conners -2 70 68 74 70 282 $387,667
T13 Tommy Fleetwood -2 71 70 71 70 282 $387,667
T13 Sam Burns -2 71 68 70 73 282 $387,667
T16 Lucas Glover -1 71 70 73 69 283 $301,000
T16 Si Woo Kim -1 70 73 70 70 283 $301,000
T16 Seamus Power -1 72 71 70 70 283 $301,000
T16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 70 69 72 72 283 $301,000
T16 Collin Morikawa -1 67 70 72 74 283 $301,000
T21 Justin Thomas E 68 71 73 72 284 $224,667
T21 Keegan Bradley E 70 70 72 72 284 $224,667
T21 Stephan Jaeger E 73 65 71 75 284 $224,667
T24 Viktor Hovland 1 72 72 72 69 285 $166,500
T24 Webb Simpson 1 70 73 71 71 285 $166,500
T24 Nick Dunlap 1 69 72 72 72 285 $166,500
T24 Alex Noren 1 67 75 70 73 285 $166,500
T24 Lee Hodges 1 68 70 72 75 285 $166,500
T29 Patrick Cantlay 2 73 72 72 69 286 $130,500
T29 Jordan Spieth 2 69 71 76 70 286 $130,500
T29 Adam Scott 2 71 71 73 71 286 $130,500
T29 Patrick Rodgers 2 70 70 74 72 286 $130,500
T29 Andrew Putnam 2 70 71 72 73 286 $130,500
T34 Matt Kuchar 3 69 72 75 71 287 $106,000
T34 Harris English 3 71 73 72 71 287 $106,000
T34 Kurt Kitayama 3 70 75 70 72 287 $106,000
T34 Cameron Young 3 71 69 71 76 287 $106,000
T38 Gary Woodland 4 70 76 75 67 288 $88,500
T38 Tom Hoge 4 70 73 72 73 288 $88,500
T38 Taylor Moore 4 68 68 76 76 288 $88,500
T38 Cam Davis 4 70 69 72 77 288 $88,500
42 Akshay Bhatia 5 74 70 71 74 289 $78,500
T43 Chris Kirk 6 73 72 74 71 290 $68,500
T43 Rickie Fowler 6 71 75 73 71 290 $68,500
T43 Kevin Tway 6 73 71 74 72 290 $68,500
T43 Nick Taylor 6 71 69 75 75 290 $68,500
T47 Brian Harman 7 74 71 76 70 291 $53,420
T47 Shane Lowry 7 75 71 73 72 291 $53,420
T47 Wyndham Clark 7 73 73 72 73 291 $53,420
T47 Tom Kim 7 73 69 73 76 291 $53,420
T47 Adam Svensson 7 72 70 73 76 291 $53,420
T52 Matt Fitzpatrick 8 74 73 78 67 292 $47,000
T52 Justin Rose 8 74 68 79 71 292 $47,000
T52 Adam Hadwin 8 71 71 79 71 292 $47,000
T52 Sahith Theegala 8 73 65 82 72 292 $47,000
T52 Billy Horschel 8 76 72 72 72 292 $47,000
T52 Tony Finau 8 72 73 73 74 292 $47,000
T58 Jake Knapp 9 71 75 71 76 293 $45,200
T58 Ben Kohles 9 71 71 73 78 293 $45,200
T60 J.T. Poston 10 73 77 72 72 294 $44,200
T60 Brendon Todd 10 72 71 75 76 294 $44,200
T60 Will Zalatoris 10 70 70 74 80 294 $44,200
63 Austin Eckroat 11 75 73 72 75 295 $43,400
T64 Emiliano Grillo 12 76 74 74 72 296 $42,800
T64 Adam Schenk 12 72 73 73 78 296 $42,800
66 Peter Malnati 14 73 72 80 73 298 $42,200
67 Matthieu Pavon 17 76 74 74 77 301 $41,800
68 Eric Cole 18 73 72 80 77 302 $41,400

