2024 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earns his fourth PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The Ulsterman earned his second PGA Tour win on the season on the back of a final round of 6-under 65, including a double-bogey at the last hole, to win by five shots on 17-under 267.

Xander Schauffele finished a distant second after having early control of the final round and throughout much of the tournament.

Ben An finished in solo third place, three shots back of Schauffele.

McIlroy won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Wells Fargo Championship recap notes

McIlroy earned 65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McIlroy earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 68 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

