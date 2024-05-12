2024 Wells Fargo Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earns his fourth PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
The Ulsterman earned his second PGA Tour win on the season on the back of a final round of 6-under 65, including a double-bogey at the last hole, to win by five shots on 17-under 267.
Xander Schauffele finished a distant second after having early control of the final round and throughout much of the tournament.
Ben An finished in solo third place, three shots back of Schauffele.
McIlroy won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Wells Fargo Championship recap notes
McIlroy earned 65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
McIlroy earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.
A total of 68 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was not made in this event.
The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 PGA Championship.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|-17
|67
|68
|67
|65
|267
|$3,600,000
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|-12
|64
|67
|70
|71
|272
|$2,160,000
|3
|Byeong Hun An
|-9
|70
|68
|71
|66
|275
|$1,360,000
|T4
|Jason Day
|-6
|68
|67
|73
|70
|278
|$880,000
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|-6
|68
|68
|69
|73
|278
|$880,000
|T6
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-5
|73
|71
|69
|66
|279
|$695,000
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|-5
|70
|71
|69
|69
|279
|$695,000
|T8
|Max Homa
|-4
|69
|70
|72
|69
|280
|$601,000
|
|T8
|Sepp Straka
|-4
|68
|71
|67
|74
|280
|$601,000
|T10
|Russell Henley
|-3
|68
|73
|73
|67
|281
|$501,000
|T10
|Grayson Murray
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$501,000
|T10
|Taylor Pendrith
|-3
|71
|67
|71
|72
|281
|$501,000
|T13
|Corey Conners
|-2
|70
|68
|74
|70
|282
|$387,667
|T13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|70
|282
|$387,667
|T13
|Sam Burns
|-2
|71
|68
|70
|73
|282
|$387,667
|T16
|Lucas Glover
|-1
|71
|70
|73
|69
|283
|$301,000
|
|T16
|Si Woo Kim
|-1
|70
|73
|70
|70
|283
|$301,000
|T16
|Seamus Power
|-1
|72
|71
|70
|70
|283
|$301,000
|T16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-1
|70
|69
|72
|72
|283
|$301,000
|T16
|Collin Morikawa
|-1
|67
|70
|72
|74
|283
|$301,000
|T21
|Justin Thomas
|E
|68
|71
|73
|72
|284
|$224,667
|T21
|Keegan Bradley
|E
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$224,667
|T21
|Stephan Jaeger
|E
|73
|65
|71
|75
|284
|$224,667
|T24
|Viktor Hovland
|1
|72
|72
|72
|69
|285
|$166,500
|
|T24
|Webb Simpson
|1
|70
|73
|71
|71
|285
|$166,500
|T24
|Nick Dunlap
|1
|69
|72
|72
|72
|285
|$166,500
|T24
|Alex Noren
|1
|67
|75
|70
|73
|285
|$166,500
|T24
|Lee Hodges
|1
|68
|70
|72
|75
|285
|$166,500
|T29
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|73
|72
|72
|69
|286
|$130,500
|T29
|Jordan Spieth
|2
|69
|71
|76
|70
|286
|$130,500
|T29
|Adam Scott
|2
|71
|71
|73
|71
|286
|$130,500
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers
|2
|70
|70
|74
|72
|286
|$130,500
|
|T29
|Andrew Putnam
|2
|70
|71
|72
|73
|286
|$130,500
|T34
|Matt Kuchar
|3
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|$106,000
|T34
|Harris English
|3
|71
|73
|72
|71
|287
|$106,000
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama
|3
|70
|75
|70
|72
|287
|$106,000
|T34
|Cameron Young
|3
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|$106,000
|T38
|Gary Woodland
|4
|70
|76
|75
|67
|288
|$88,500
|T38
|Tom Hoge
|4
|70
|73
|72
|73
|288
|$88,500
|T38
|Taylor Moore
|4
|68
|68
|76
|76
|288
|$88,500
|
|T38
|Cam Davis
|4
|70
|69
|72
|77
|288
|$88,500
|42
|Akshay Bhatia
|5
|74
|70
|71
|74
|289
|$78,500
|T43
|Chris Kirk
|6
|73
|72
|74
|71
|290
|$68,500
|T43
|Rickie Fowler
|6
|71
|75
|73
|71
|290
|$68,500
|T43
|Kevin Tway
|6
|73
|71
|74
|72
|290
|$68,500
|T43
|Nick Taylor
|6
|71
|69
|75
|75
|290
|$68,500
|T47
|Brian Harman
|7
|74
|71
|76
|70
|291
|$53,420
|T47
|Shane Lowry
|7
|75
|71
|73
|72
|291
|$53,420
|T47
|Wyndham Clark
|7
|73
|73
|72
|73
|291
|$53,420
|T47
|Tom Kim
|7
|73
|69
|73
|76
|291
|$53,420
|T47
|Adam Svensson
|7
|72
|70
|73
|76
|291
|$53,420
|T52
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|8
|74
|73
|78
|67
|292
|$47,000
|T52
|Justin Rose
|8
|74
|68
|79
|71
|292
|$47,000
|T52
|Adam Hadwin
|8
|71
|71
|79
|71
|292
|$47,000
|T52
|Sahith Theegala
|8
|73
|65
|82
|72
|292
|$47,000
|T52
|Billy Horschel
|8
|76
|72
|72
|72
|292
|$47,000
|T52
|Tony Finau
|8
|72
|73
|73
|74
|292
|$47,000
|T58
|Jake Knapp
|9
|71
|75
|71
|76
|293
|$45,200
|T58
|Ben Kohles
|9
|71
|71
|73
|78
|293
|$45,200
|T60
|J.T. Poston
|10
|73
|77
|72
|72
|294
|$44,200
|T60
|Brendon Todd
|10
|72
|71
|75
|76
|294
|$44,200
|T60
|Will Zalatoris
|10
|70
|70
|74
|80
|294
|$44,200
|63
|Austin Eckroat
|11
|75
|73
|72
|75
|295
|$43,400
|T64
|Emiliano Grillo
|12
|76
|74
|74
|72
|296
|$42,800
|T64
|Adam Schenk
|12
|72
|73
|73
|78
|296
|$42,800
|66
|Peter Malnati
|14
|73
|72
|80
|73
|298
|$42,200
|67
|Matthieu Pavon
|17
|76
|74
|74
|77
|301
|$41,800
|68
|Eric Cole
|18
|73
|72
|80
|77
|302
|$41,400