2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

May 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and more of the world's best players. Wyndham Clark is the prior champion.

The 69-player field competes in the latest Signature event ahead of the PGA Championship.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

This is the 22nd PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the Signature level. The winner gets 62 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,160,000
3 $1,360,000
4 $960,000
5 $800,000
6 $720,000
7 $670,000
8 $621,000
9 $581,000
10 $541,000
11 $501,000
12 $461,000
13 $421,000
14 $381,000
15 $361,000
16 $341,000
17 $321,000
18 $301,000
19 $281,000
20 $261,000
21 $241,000
22 $224,500
23 $208,500
24 $192,500
25 $176,500
26 $160,500
27 $154,500
28 $148,500
29 $142,500
30 $136,500
31 $130,500
32 $124,500
33 $118,500
34 $113,500
35 $108,500
36 $103,500
37 $98,500
38 $94,500
39 $90,500
40 $86,500
41 $82,500
42 $78,500
43 $74,500
44 $70,500
45 $66,500
46 $62,500
47 $58,500
48 $55,300
49 $52,500
50 $51,000
51 $49,800
52 $48,600
53 $47,800
54 $47,000
55 $46,600
56 $46,200
57 $45,800
58 $45,400
59 $45,000
60 $44,600
61 $44,200
62 $43,800
63 $43,400
64 $43,000
65 $42,600
66 $42,200
67 $41,800
68 $41,400
69 $41,000

2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse?

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner's share?

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner's share is $3,600,000.

What is the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field size?

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field features 69 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship?

There is not a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship to the top 65 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.