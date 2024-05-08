2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and more of the world's best players. Wyndham Clark is the prior champion.

The 69-player field competes in the latest Signature event ahead of the PGA Championship.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

This is the 22nd PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered on the Signature level. The winner gets 62 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions and the Masters.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,360,000 4 $960,000 5 $800,000 6 $720,000 7 $670,000 8 $621,000 9 $581,000 10 $541,000 11 $501,000 12 $461,000 13 $421,000 14 $381,000 15 $361,000 16 $341,000 17 $321,000 18 $301,000 19 $281,000 20 $261,000 21 $241,000 22 $224,500 23 $208,500 24 $192,500 25 $176,500 26 $160,500 27 $154,500 28 $148,500 29 $142,500 30 $136,500 31 $130,500 32 $124,500 33 $118,500 34 $113,500 35 $108,500 36 $103,500 37 $98,500 38 $94,500 39 $90,500 40 $86,500 41 $82,500 42 $78,500 43 $74,500 44 $70,500 45 $66,500 46 $62,500 47 $58,500 48 $55,300 49 $52,500 50 $51,000 51 $49,800 52 $48,600 53 $47,800 54 $47,000 55 $46,600 56 $46,200 57 $45,800 58 $45,400 59 $45,000 60 $44,600 61 $44,200 62 $43,800 63 $43,400 64 $43,000 65 $42,600 66 $42,200 67 $41,800 68 $41,400 69 $41,000

2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

