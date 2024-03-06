2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

March 6, 2024
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rasmus Hojgaard Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard tees off on the 7th during day two of Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield. Picture date: Friday May 6, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, welcoming 132 world-class players to the 11th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Puerto Rico Open is the opposite-field event against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a full field taking on the host venue.

This tournament has produced some fascinating champions, with perhaps an equal mixture of winners seeing this as their biggest feat and those who use it as a springboard to bigger things.

Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Puerto Rico Open field this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who is coming in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Daniel Berger and Aaron Rai are next best at 20-to-1.

Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune and Ben Griffin are on 25-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Puerto Rico Open betting picks and first looks

Rasmus Hojgaard is a great play this week given his ability to play well on practically any surface, on any tour.

Nate Lashley is the biggest horse-for-course play this week, and when he's played well this year, it's been beautiful (albeit rare).

Henrik Norlander makes a lot of sense given he's done well in limited action this year.

2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rasmus Hojgaard 1600
Daniel Berger 2000
Aaron Rai 2000
Chris Gotterup 2500
Ryo Hisatsune 2500
Ben Griffin 2500
Chan Kim 3000
Brandon Wu 3000
Robert MacIntyre 3000
Michael Kim 3500
Nate Lashley 3500
Cameron Champ 4000
Parker Coody 4000
Ben Silverman 4000
Sam Stevens 4000
Garrick Higgo 4000
Justin Suh 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Jacob Bridgeman 4000
Harry Hall 4000
Nico Echavarria 4000
S.H. Kim 5000
Aaron Wise 5000
Max Greyserman 5000
Henrik Norlander 5000
Alejandro Tosti 6000
Jorge Campillo 6000
Tyler Duncan 6000
Harrison Endycott 6000
Chandler Phillips 6000
Martin Laird 6000
Jimmy Stanger 6000
Aaron Baddeley 6000
Joel Dahmen 6000
Vince Whaley 6000
Taiga Semikawa 6000
Rafael Campos 6000
Nicholas Lindheim 6000
Matti Schmid 8000
Mac Meissner 8000
Ben Kohles 8000
Patton Kizzire 8000
Joe Highsmith 8000
Ben Martin 8000
David Skinns 8000
Troy Merritt 8000
Hayden Springer 8000
Austin Smotherman 8000
Kevin Streelman 8000
Martin Trainer 8000
Rico Hoey 10000
Kelly Kraft 10000
Erik Barnes 10000
Camilo Villegas 10000
Kevin Dougherty 10000
Josh Teater 10000
Paul Barjon 12500
Tom Whitney 12500
Adam Long 12500
Ryan McCormick 12500
Patrick Fishburn 12500
Trace Crowe 12500
Wilson Furr 12500
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 15000
S.Y. Noh 15000
Brice Garnett 15000
Kevin Chappell 15000
Ryan Brehm 15000
MJ Daffue 15000
Zecheng Dou 15000
James Hahn 15000
Kevin Tway 15000
Norman Xiong 15000
Roger Sloan 15000
Satoshi Kodaira 15000
Yuxin Lin 15000
Fred Biondi 15000
Jonathan Byrd 15000
Richy Werenski 15000
Wesley Bryan 15000
Angel Ayora 15000
Pierceson Coody 20000
Harry Higgs 20000
Russell Knox 20000
Sean O'Hair 20000
Robert Streb 20000
Jason Dufner 20000
Scott Piercy 20000
Austin Cook 20000
Jackson Van Paris 20000
Scott Brown 25000
Chris Stroud 25000
Blaine Hale Jr 25000
Bill Haas 25000
William McGirt 25000
Cody Gribble 30000
Ryan Armour 30000
Sangmoon Bae 30000
Chris Nido 30000
Tommy Gainey 30000
D.J. Trahan 30000
Brandt Snedeker 40000
Sung Kang 50000
Kevin Kisner 50000
Scott Gutschewski 50000
Paul Haley II 50000
Andrew Landry 50000
Geoff Ogilvy 50000
Michael Gligic 50000
Ricky Barnes 50000
Jim Herman 50000
Justin Hastings 50000
Tyler Collet 50000
Raul Pereda 50000
Julian Perico 50000
Aram Yenidjeian 50000
Ted Potter Jr 60000
Brian Stuard 60000
Evan Pena 100000
Ryan Cole 100000
Gareth Steyn 100000
Ben Crane 100000
Evan Harmeling 100000
Jeff Overton 100000
Derek Ernst 100000
D.A. Points 100000
Kelvin Hernandez 100000
Nick Watney 100000
Kyle Stanley 100000
George McNeill 200000
Derek Lamely 200000
Domenico Geminiani 200000

