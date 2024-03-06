2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, welcoming 132 world-class players to the 11th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Puerto Rico Open is the opposite-field event against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a full field taking on the host venue.
This tournament has produced some fascinating champions, with perhaps an equal mixture of winners seeing this as their biggest feat and those who use it as a springboard to bigger things.
Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite
The 2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Puerto Rico Open field this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who is coming in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.
Daniel Berger and Aaron Rai are next best at 20-to-1.
Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune and Ben Griffin are on 25-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Puerto Rico Open betting picks and first looks
Rasmus Hojgaard is a great play this week given his ability to play well on practically any surface, on any tour.
Nate Lashley is the biggest horse-for-course play this week, and when he's played well this year, it's been beautiful (albeit rare).
Henrik Norlander makes a lot of sense given he's done well in limited action this year.
2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1600
|Daniel Berger
|2000
|Aaron Rai
|2000
|Chris Gotterup
|2500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|2500
|Ben Griffin
|2500
|Chan Kim
|3000
|Brandon Wu
|3000
|
|Robert MacIntyre
|3000
|Michael Kim
|3500
|Nate Lashley
|3500
|Cameron Champ
|4000
|Parker Coody
|4000
|Ben Silverman
|4000
|Sam Stevens
|4000
|Garrick Higgo
|4000
|
|Justin Suh
|4000
|Victor Perez
|4000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|4000
|Harry Hall
|4000
|Nico Echavarria
|4000
|S.H. Kim
|5000
|Aaron Wise
|5000
|Max Greyserman
|5000
|
|Henrik Norlander
|5000
|Alejandro Tosti
|6000
|Jorge Campillo
|6000
|Tyler Duncan
|6000
|Harrison Endycott
|6000
|Chandler Phillips
|6000
|Martin Laird
|6000
|Jimmy Stanger
|6000
|
|Aaron Baddeley
|6000
|Joel Dahmen
|6000
|Vince Whaley
|6000
|Taiga Semikawa
|6000
|Rafael Campos
|6000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|6000
|Matti Schmid
|8000
|Mac Meissner
|8000
|
|Ben Kohles
|8000
|Patton Kizzire
|8000
|Joe Highsmith
|8000
|Ben Martin
|8000
|David Skinns
|8000
|Troy Merritt
|8000
|Hayden Springer
|8000
|Austin Smotherman
|8000
|Kevin Streelman
|8000
|Martin Trainer
|8000
|Rico Hoey
|10000
|Kelly Kraft
|10000
|Erik Barnes
|10000
|Camilo Villegas
|10000
|Kevin Dougherty
|10000
|Josh Teater
|10000
|Paul Barjon
|12500
|Tom Whitney
|12500
|Adam Long
|12500
|Ryan McCormick
|12500
|Patrick Fishburn
|12500
|Trace Crowe
|12500
|Wilson Furr
|12500
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|15000
|S.Y. Noh
|15000
|Brice Garnett
|15000
|Kevin Chappell
|15000
|Ryan Brehm
|15000
|MJ Daffue
|15000
|Zecheng Dou
|15000
|James Hahn
|15000
|Kevin Tway
|15000
|Norman Xiong
|15000
|Roger Sloan
|15000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|15000
|Yuxin Lin
|15000
|Fred Biondi
|15000
|Jonathan Byrd
|15000
|Richy Werenski
|15000
|Wesley Bryan
|15000
|Angel Ayora
|15000
|Pierceson Coody
|20000
|Harry Higgs
|20000
|Russell Knox
|20000
|Sean O'Hair
|20000
|Robert Streb
|20000
|Jason Dufner
|20000
|Scott Piercy
|20000
|Austin Cook
|20000
|Jackson Van Paris
|20000
|Scott Brown
|25000
|Chris Stroud
|25000
|Blaine Hale Jr
|25000
|Bill Haas
|25000
|William McGirt
|25000
|Cody Gribble
|30000
|Ryan Armour
|30000
|Sangmoon Bae
|30000
|Chris Nido
|30000
|Tommy Gainey
|30000
|D.J. Trahan
|30000
|Brandt Snedeker
|40000
|Sung Kang
|50000
|Kevin Kisner
|50000
|Scott Gutschewski
|50000
|Paul Haley II
|50000
|Andrew Landry
|50000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|50000
|Michael Gligic
|50000
|Ricky Barnes
|50000
|Jim Herman
|50000
|Justin Hastings
|50000
|Tyler Collet
|50000
|Raul Pereda
|50000
|Julian Perico
|50000
|Aram Yenidjeian
|50000
|Ted Potter Jr
|60000
|Brian Stuard
|60000
|Evan Pena
|100000
|Ryan Cole
|100000
|Gareth Steyn
|100000
|Ben Crane
|100000
|Evan Harmeling
|100000
|Jeff Overton
|100000
|Derek Ernst
|100000
|D.A. Points
|100000
|Kelvin Hernandez
|100000
|Nick Watney
|100000
|Kyle Stanley
|100000
|George McNeill
|200000
|Derek Lamely
|200000
|Domenico Geminiani
|200000