2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, welcoming 132 world-class players to the 11th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Puerto Rico Open is the opposite-field event against the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a full field taking on the host venue.

This tournament has produced some fascinating champions, with perhaps an equal mixture of winners seeing this as their biggest feat and those who use it as a springboard to bigger things.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Rasmus Hojgaard is betting favorite

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Puerto Rico Open field this week is Rasmus Hojgaard, who is coming in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Daniel Berger and Aaron Rai are next best at 20-to-1.

Chris Gotterup, Ryo Hisatsune and Ben Griffin are on 25-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Puerto Rico Open betting picks and first looks

Rasmus Hojgaard is a great play this week given his ability to play well on practically any surface, on any tour.

Nate Lashley is the biggest horse-for-course play this week, and when he's played well this year, it's been beautiful (albeit rare).

Henrik Norlander makes a lot of sense given he's done well in limited action this year.

2024 Puerto Rico Open betting odds: Outright winner