2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from Feb. 29 - March 3, 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Florida for a month of events that starts with the former Honda Classic.
We will have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches alternate list is set, with Mac Meissner and Tom Whitney being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.
The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Fred Biondi
|Alexander Björk
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Jorge Campillo
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Eric Cole
|Tyler Collet
|Corey Conners
|Pierceson Coody
|Joel Dahmen
|Thomas Detry
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Patrick Fishburn
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Chesson Hadley
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Padraig Harrington
|Russell Henley
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Tom Hoge
|Rasmus Højgaard
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chase Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Kisner
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ryan Palmer
|C.T. Pan
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|J.T. Poston
|Chad Ramey
|Davis Riley
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Braden Shattuck
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|David Skinns
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|Scott Stallings
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|16
|Tom Kim
|23
|Cameron Young
|25
|Sepp Straka
|26
|Chris Kirk
|27
|Matthieu Pavon
|30
|Russell Henley
|31
|Rickie Fowler
|33
|Sungjae Im
|37
|Eric Cole
|38
|Lucas Glover
|39
|J.T. Poston
|41
|Ryan Fox
|42
|Min Woo Lee
|43
|Byeong Hun An
|46
|Denny McCarthy
|47
|Justin Rose
|50
|Corey Conners