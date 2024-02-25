2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from Feb. 29 - March 3, 2024.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Florida for a month of events that starts with the former Honda Classic.

We will have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches alternate list is set, with Mac Meissner and Tom Whitney being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field

Top 50 players in 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field