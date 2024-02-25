2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field: Players, rankings

February 25, 2024
Golf News Net
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from Feb. 29 - March 3, 2024.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the ninth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Florida for a month of events that starts with the former Honda Classic.

We will have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches alternate list is set, with Mac Meissner and Tom Whitney being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Fred Biondi
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Jorge Campillo
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Eric Cole
Tyler Collet
Corey Conners
Pierceson Coody
Joel Dahmen
Thomas Detry
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Patrick Fishburn
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Chesson Hadley
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Padraig Harrington
Russell Henley
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Chase Johnson
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Braden Shattuck
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory McIlroy
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
16 Tom Kim
23 Cameron Young
25 Sepp Straka
26 Chris Kirk
27 Matthieu Pavon
30 Russell Henley
31 Rickie Fowler
33 Sungjae Im
37 Eric Cole
38 Lucas Glover
39 J.T. Poston
41 Ryan Fox
42 Min Woo Lee
43 Byeong Hun An
46 Denny McCarthy
47 Justin Rose
50 Corey Conners

