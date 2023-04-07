2023 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2

The best golfers in the world are competing at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the annual Masters Tournament.

The 2023 Masters Tournament format features a field of 88 professionals competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For all four rounds, the players will compete in threesomes except for two twosomes to start each wave.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2023 Masters Tournament second round starts at 8 a.m. local time -- or 8 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 2 p.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day. Tee times were moved up a half-hour on Friday in an attempt to get in front of scheduled rain on Friday and Saturday that could cause a delay in play.

2023 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 1

2023 Masters Tournament Fruday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.

2023 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 2

All times local and Eastern

