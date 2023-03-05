2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/05/2023
The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Kurt Kitayama, who earns the PGA Tour win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

In the final round, Kitayama was in control until the ninth tee, when he duck-hooked his tee shot out of bounds to drop to 9 under par. From there, though, he played even par, including a huge birdie on the 17th hole, to win on 9-under 279.

Rory McIlroy and Harris English finished in joint second place, a shot behind the first-time champion.

Kitayama won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

Kitayama earned approximately 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kitayama also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the elevated level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 19th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Players Championship.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kurt Kitayama -9 67 68 72 72 279 $3,600,000
T2 Rory McIlroy -8 73 69 68 70 280 $1,780,000
T2 Harris English -8 69 72 69 70 280 $1,780,000
T4 Patrick Cantlay -7 68 71 74 68 281 $800,000
T4 Jordan Spieth -7 68 69 74 70 281 $800,000
T4 Scottie Scheffler -7 68 72 68 73 281 $800,000
T4 Tyrrell Hatton -7 71 72 66 72 281 $800,000
T8 Davis Riley -6 70 69 77 66 282 $605,000
T8 Trey Mullinax -6 69 73 71 69 282 $605,000
T10 Keegan Bradley -5 68 77 71 67 283 $485,000
T10 Cameron Young -5 67 73 72 71 283 $485,000
T10 Jason Day -5 71 73 69 70 283 $485,000
T10 Viktor Hovland -5 71 71 66 75 283 $485,000
T14 Ryan Fox -4 73 73 71 67 284 $325,000
T14 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 70 69 76 69 284 $325,000
T14 Ben Griffin -4 69 72 73 70 284 $325,000
T14 Sahith Theegala -4 72 70 72 70 284 $325,000
T14 Francesco Molinari -4 69 75 70 70 284 $325,000
T14 Max Homa -4 70 71 71 72 284 $325,000
T14 Pierceson Coody -4 74 71 66 73 284 $325,000
T21 Sungjae Im -3 71 71 72 71 285 $226,333
T21 Corey Conners -3 72 66 75 72 285 $226,333
T21 Justin Thomas -3 72 67 72 74 285 $226,333
T24 Webb Simpson -2 72 72 76 66 286 $163,000
T24 Justin Suh -2 69 73 73 71 286 $163,000
T24 Keith Mitchell -2 72 69 73 72 286 $163,000
T24 Thomas Detry -2 69 72 73 72 286 $163,000
T24 Adam Svensson -2 72 73 69 72 286 $163,000
T24 Ludvig Aberg (a) -2 70 70 73 73 286 $0
T24 Tony Finau -2 70 72 71 73 286 $163,000
T31 Adam Scott -1 69 71 75 72 287 $131,000
T31 Adam Schenk -1 68 75 72 72 287 $131,000
T31 Rickie Fowler -1 68 73 73 73 287 $131,000
T34 Wyndham Clark E 70 72 76 70 288 $109,000
T34 Tom Kim E 72 70 76 70 288 $109,000
T34 Andrew Putnam E 69 75 73 71 288 $109,000
T34 Aaron Baddeley E 72 72 73 71 288 $109,000
T34 Danny Willett E 70 73 71 74 288 $109,000
T39 Brendon Todd 1 75 69 76 69 289 $70,029
T39 Si Woo Kim 1 71 74 74 70 289 $70,029
T39 S.H. Kim 1 72 74 73 70 289 $70,029
T39 Matthew NeSmith 1 71 72 75 71 289 $70,029
T39 Robby Shelton 1 70 75 73 71 289 $70,029
T39 Jon Rahm 1 65 76 76 72 289 $70,029
T39 Luke Donald 1 71 72 74 72 289 $70,029
T39 Emiliano Grillo 1 70 74 73 72 289 $70,029
T39 Chris Kirk 1 67 75 74 73 289 $70,029
T39 Taylor Montgomery 1 75 67 73 74 289 $70,029
T39 Martin Laird 1 71 72 72 74 289 $70,029
T39 Taylor Moore 1 73 72 70 74 289 $70,029
T39 Kyle Westmoreland 1 69 76 69 75 289 $70,029
T39 Xander Schauffele 1 68 70 75 76 289 $70,029
T53 Davis Thompson 2 75 71 74 70 290 $46,950
T53 K.H. Lee 2 70 75 74 71 290 $46,950
T53 Aaron Rai 2 68 74 76 72 290 $46,950
T53 Will Zalatoris 2 73 72 72 73 290 $46,950
T53 Ryan Palmer 2 71 73 73 73 290 $46,950
T53 Russell Henley 2 71 75 70 74 290 $46,950
T53 Padraig Harrington 2 73 70 72 75 290 $46,950
T53 Ben Taylor 2 72 71 71 76 290 $46,950
T61 Greyson Sigg 3 71 73 77 70 291 $44,400
T61 Mackenzie Hughes 3 74 71 74 72 291 $44,400
T61 Tommy Fleetwood 3 73 71 74 73 291 $44,400
T61 Alex Noren 3 73 73 70 75 291 $44,400
T65 Cole Hammer 4 71 73 75 73 292 $43,200
T65 David Lipsky 4 72 73 69 78 292 $43,200
67 Shane Lowry 5 72 70 80 71 293 $42,600
T68 Greg Koch 8 75 71 76 74 296 $42,000
T68 Zach Johnson 8 73 73 72 78 296 $42,000
T70 Will Gordon 10 73 72 84 69 298 $41,200
T70 David Lingmerth 10 75 69 76 78 298 $41,200
72 Seamus Power 12 72 74 76 78 300 $40,600

