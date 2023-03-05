2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Kurt Kitayama, who earns the PGA Tour win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

In the final round, Kitayama was in control until the ninth tee, when he duck-hooked his tee shot out of bounds to drop to 9 under par. From there, though, he played even par, including a huge birdie on the 17th hole, to win on 9-under 279.

Rory McIlroy and Harris English finished in joint second place, a shot behind the first-time champion.

Kitayama won the $3,600,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

Kitayama earned approximately 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Kitayama also earns 550 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the elevated level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 19th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Players Championship.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

