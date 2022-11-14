2022 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.
Seamus Power in 22-to-1, while Brian Harman and Taylor Montgomery are each 25-to-1.
Tom Hoge and Jason Day are at 30-to-1 betting odds.
2022 The RSM Classic: Preview
This week, we have the The RSM Classic, with the PGA Tour coming back to Sea Island for the final fall event. This is a dual-course tournament for the first two days before consolidating on the weekend, and there aren't as many horse-for-course plays as you might think.
2022 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tony Finau
|1000
|Seamus Power
|2200
|Brian Harman
|2500
|Taylor Montgomery
|2500
|Jason Day
|3000
|Tom Hoge
|3000
|Denny McCarthy
|3300
|Joel Dahmen
|3300
|Keith Mitchell
|3500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4000
|Matthew Nesmith
|4000
|Sahith Theegala
|4000
|Webb Simpson
|4000
|Wyndham Clark
|4000
|Alex Smalley
|4500
|Davis Riley
|4500
|Matt Kuchar
|4500
|Patrick Rodgers
|4500
|Aaron Rai
|5000
|Brendon Todd
|5000
|Harris English
|5000
|JJ. Spaun
|5000
|Nick Hardy
|5000
|Scott Stallings
|5000
|Taylor Pendrith
|5000
|Andrew Putnam
|5500
|Kevin Kisner
|5500
|Will Gordon
|5500
|Hayden Buckley
|6000
|Justin Rose
|6000
|Taylor Moore
|6000
|Chris Kirk
|6600
|Troy Merritt
|6600
|Dean Burmester
|7000
|Adam Long
|8000
|David Lipsky
|8000
|Greyson Sigg
|8000
|Luke List
|8000
|Sepp Straka
|8000
|Davis Thompson
|9000
|Francesco Molinari
|9000
|Lee Hodges
|9000
|Russell Knox
|9000
|Stephan Jaeger
|9000
|Adam Schenk
|10000
|Ben Griffin
|10000
|Brandon Wu
|10000
|J.T.Poston
|10000
|Justin Suh
|10000
|Trey Mullinax
|10000
|Cameron Champ
|11000
|Justin Lower
|11000
|Robby Shelton
|11000
|S.H. Kim
|11000
|Sam Ryder
|11000
|Scott Piercy
|11000
|Zach Johnson
|11000
|Austin Cook
|12500
|Beau Hossler
|12500
|Danny Willett
|12500
|John Huh
|12500
|Kevin Yu
|12500
|Patton Kizzire
|14000
|Ryan Moore
|14000
|Ben Taylor
|15000
|Byeong-Hun An
|15000
|Cameron Percy
|15000
|Christopher Gotterup
|15000
|Henrik Norlander
|15000
|Mark Hubbard
|15000
|Matthias Schwab
|15000
|Robert Streb
|15000
|Ryan Armour
|15000
|Adam Svensson
|16000
|Chesson Hadley
|16000
|Dylan Frittelli
|16000
|Kevin Streelman
|16000
|Matt Wallace
|16000
|Charley Hoffman
|17500
|Michael Thompson
|17500