2022 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/14/2022 at 11:29 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 The RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Seamus Power in 22-to-1, while Brian Harman and Taylor Montgomery are each 25-to-1.

Tom Hoge and Jason Day are at 30-to-1 betting odds.

2022 The RSM Classic: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2022 The RSM Classic: Preview

This week, we have the The RSM Classic, with the PGA Tour coming back to Sea Island for the final fall event. This is a dual-course tournament for the first two days before consolidating on the weekend, and there aren't as many horse-for-course plays as you might think.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tony Finau 1000
Seamus Power 2200
Brian Harman 2500
Taylor Montgomery 2500
Jason Day 3000
Tom Hoge 3000
Denny McCarthy 3300
Joel Dahmen 3300
Keith Mitchell 3500
Mackenzie Hughes 4000
Matthew Nesmith 4000
Sahith Theegala 4000
Webb Simpson 4000
Wyndham Clark 4000
Alex Smalley 4500
Davis Riley 4500
Matt Kuchar 4500
Patrick Rodgers 4500
Aaron Rai 5000
Brendon Todd 5000
Harris English 5000
JJ. Spaun 5000
Nick Hardy 5000
Scott Stallings 5000
Taylor Pendrith 5000
Andrew Putnam 5500
Kevin Kisner 5500
Will Gordon 5500
Hayden Buckley 6000
Justin Rose 6000
Taylor Moore 6000
Chris Kirk 6600
Troy Merritt 6600
Dean Burmester 7000
Adam Long 8000
David Lipsky 8000
Greyson Sigg 8000
Luke List 8000
Sepp Straka 8000
Davis Thompson 9000
Francesco Molinari 9000
Lee Hodges 9000
Russell Knox 9000
Stephan Jaeger 9000
Adam Schenk 10000
Ben Griffin 10000
Brandon Wu 10000
J.T.Poston 10000
Justin Suh 10000
Trey Mullinax 10000
Cameron Champ 11000
Justin Lower 11000
Robby Shelton 11000
S.H. Kim 11000
Sam Ryder 11000
Scott Piercy 11000
Zach Johnson 11000
Austin Cook 12500
Beau Hossler 12500
Danny Willett 12500
John Huh 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Patton Kizzire 14000
Ryan Moore 14000
Ben Taylor 15000
Byeong-Hun An 15000
Cameron Percy 15000
Christopher Gotterup 15000
Henrik Norlander 15000
Mark Hubbard 15000
Matthias Schwab 15000
Robert Streb 15000
Ryan Armour 15000
Adam Svensson 16000
Chesson Hadley 16000
Dylan Frittelli 16000
Kevin Streelman 16000
Matt Wallace 16000
Charley Hoffman 17500
Michael Thompson 17500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.