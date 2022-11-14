2022 The RSM Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 The RSM Classic betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Ga.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Tony Finau, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds.

Seamus Power in 22-to-1, while Brian Harman and Taylor Montgomery are each 25-to-1.

Tom Hoge and Jason Day are at 30-to-1 betting odds.

2022 The RSM Classic: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2022 The RSM Classic: Preview

This week, we have the The RSM Classic, with the PGA Tour coming back to Sea Island for the final fall event. This is a dual-course tournament for the first two days before consolidating on the weekend, and there aren't as many horse-for-course plays as you might think.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner