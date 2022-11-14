2022 The RSM Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 The RSM Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Here are our 2022 The RSM Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 The RSM Classic preview

The RSM Classic is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Georgia, closing out the fall with a two-course tournament that consolidates over the weekend.

2022 The RSM Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tony Finau: Finau won in Houston for his third win in his last seven starts, and he's still going this week.

2. Brian Harman Harman was runner-up in Mexico, and he's playing a home game this week at Sea Island.

3. Tom Hoge: Hoge has been one of the best players of the fall, and he should continue that trend this week.

4. Seamus Power: Power won in the Bahamas and followed it up well in Mexico. With a week off, expect good results.

5. Taylor Montgomery: This kid is special, and he's going to be the Cameron Young of this season, but he may finally be gassed.

6. Patrick Rodgers: Shout out to Rodgers, who finished T-16 in Houston and continues a great run for him.

7. Matthew NeSmith: NeSmith was perhaps a bad draw victim in Houston, but he has otherwise been tremendous this fall.

8. Luke List: List has been trudging around all fall, playing cut-making golf. He is a HFC play this week.

9. Kevin Kisner: Consider this a feel pick. Kisner was awful at the CJ Cup, but I'm expecting some good results here.

10. Denny McCarthy: McCarthy got off to a great start in Houston, and then he got got by the draw. Hopefully a reset this week is good.