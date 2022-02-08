2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 1

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with hundreds of thousands of rowdy fans for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A field of 132 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host TPC Scottsdale. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times: Round 2

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round starts at 7:15 a.m. local time -- or 10:15 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:30 p.m. local time -- or 3:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 1

All times are Mountain

No. 1

7:15 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Brian Harman, Adam Schenk

7:26 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Russell Knox, Tyler McCumber

7:37 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley, Nick Watney

7:48 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Jimmy Walker

7:59 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Adam Long, Luke Donald

8:10 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen

8:21 a.m. -- Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastián Muñoz

8:32 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway

8:43 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan

8:54 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Hagy

9:05 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Kramer Hickok

11:40 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

11:51 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim

12:02 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace

12:13 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

12:24 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler

12:35 p.m. -- Luke List, Adam Scott, Harold Varner III

12:46 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Branden Grace, Michael Thompson

12:57 p.m. -- Harris English, Si Woo Kim, Bubba Watson

1:08 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler

1:19 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Scott Stallings, Sam Ryder

1:30 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Ben Silverman, Preston Summerhays

No. 10

7:15 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Henrik Norlander, Matthew NeSmith

7:26 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

7:37 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan

7:48 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

7:59 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele

8:10 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Sam Burns, Max Homa

8:21 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

8:32 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

8:43 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

8:54 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Anirban Lahiri, Hank Lebioda

9:05 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Craig Hocknull, Austin Eckroat

11:40 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs

11:51 a.m. -- James Hahn, Seung-Yul Noh, Mito Pereira

12:02 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft

12:13 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker

12:24 p.m. -- Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell

12:35 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Kevin Chappell, William McGirt

12:46 p.m. -- Martin Laird, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

12:57 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson

1:08 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Sung Kang

1:19 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard, Bill Haas

1:30 p.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Jeffrey Kang, Étienne Papineau