2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 2

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with hundreds of thousands of rowdy fans for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A field of 132 professionals will compete in the PGA Tour tournament, with the field split evenly each day between morning and afternoon waves, as well as times going off the first and 10th tees at host TPC Scottsdale. Each player will have a morning and afternoon tee time and a tee time starting on No. 1 and No. 10.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open second round starts at 7:15 a.m. local time -- or 10:15 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 1:30 p.m. local time -- or 3:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 2

All times are Mountain

No. 1

7:15 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs

7:26 a.m. -- James Hahn, Seung-Yul Noh, Mito Pereira

7:37 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft

7:48 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker

7:59 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell

8:10 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Kevin Chappell, William McGirt

8:21 a.m. -- Martin Laird, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

8:32 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Zach Johnson

8:43 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Sung Kang

8:54 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard, Bill Haas

9:05 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Jeffrey Kang, Étienne Papineau

11:40 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Henrik Norlander, Matthew NeSmith

11:51 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Chris Kirk, Wyndham Clark

12:02 p.m. -- Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan

12:13 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

12:24 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele

12:35 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:46 p.m. -- Seamus Power, Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

12:57 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

1:08 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Daniel Berger, Charley Hoffman

1:19 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Anirban Lahiri, Hank Lebioda

1:30 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Craig Hocknull, Austin Eckroat

No. 10

7:15 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee, Patrick Rodgers

7:26 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim

7:37 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace

7:48 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

7:59 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler

8:10 a.m. -- Luke List, Adam Scott, Harold Varner III

8:21 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Branden Grace, Michael Thompson

8:32 a.m. -- Harris English, Si Woo Kim, Bubba Watson

8:43 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler

8:54 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Scott Stallings, Sam Ryder

9:05 a.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Ben Silverman, Preston Summerhays

11:40 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Brian Harman, Adam Schenk

11:51 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Russell Knox, Tyler McCumber

12:02 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Chesson Hadley, Nick Watney

12:13 p.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Nate Lashley, Jimmy Walker

12:24 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Adam Long, Luke Donald

12:35 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen

12:46 p.m. -- Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastián Muñoz

12:57 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway

1:08 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan

1:19 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Hagy

1:30 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Kramer Hickok