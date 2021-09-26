2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Paul Barjon

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Eugenio Chacarra

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Tyler Duncan

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kramer Hickok

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Andy Ogletree

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Greg Sonnier

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Cohen Trolio

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Jared Wolfe

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field