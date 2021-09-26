2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Paul Barjon
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Tyler Duncan
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Nick Hardy
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kramer Hickok
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Andy Ogletree
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Greg Sonnier
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Cohen Trolio
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship field
- 25. Sam Burns
- 29. Sungjae Im
- 32. Will Zalatoris
- 33. Corey Conners
- 43. Sergio Garcia
- 47. Siwoo Kim
- 48. Matthew Wolff