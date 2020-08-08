2020 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood. Tiger Woods is not playing this week.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the final regular season event of the PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being held a week later than it was scheduled, so that the PGA Championship could played in August instead of May.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, but two spots are held open for those qualifiers.
The field will be playing for a $6.4 million purse, with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Wyndham Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Paul Casey
- Bud Cauley
- Greg Chalmers
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Cameron Davis
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Carl Pettersson
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Wyndham Championship field
- 4. Webb Simpson
- 6. Brooks Koepka
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 13. Tommy Fleetwood
- 16. Justin Rose
- 23. Abraham Ancer
- 25. Sungjae Im
- 26. Shane Lowry
- 28. Paul Casey
- 34. Kevin Kisner
- 36. Chez Reavie
- 38. Danny Willett
- 40. Billy Horschel
- 43. Matt Wallace
- 46. Tom Lewis
- 48. Brendon Todd