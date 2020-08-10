2020 Wyndham Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Wyndham Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We had a modest week at the PGA Championship. Justin Thomas barely got to the weekend, let a good round slip away on Saturday and got frustrated on Sunday. Nevertheless, the championship was fantastic and a great indication of the bright future of professional golf.

This week, we have the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, with the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. We have a pretty solid field -- better than usual -- for the event, played on a classic Donald Ross design.

2020 Wyndham Championship One and Done picks

Webb Simpson: If you haven't yet used Webb, here's the place. Great record here.

Patrick Reed: Patrick Reed has enjoyed this tournament in the past, and he should be riding some decent vibes from a good PGA Championship performance.

Abraham Ancer: Not a tournament regular, but Ancer's tee-to-green game should carry him a long way this week.

Billy Horschel: One of the better performers in this tournament in recent memory, and he tends to have 10 courses he really likes. Playing solid golf of late.

My pick this week will be Billy Horschel. He's been playing consistent golf in the restart and has an affinity for this course.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks