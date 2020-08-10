2020 Wyndham Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Wyndham Championship picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Wyndham Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This week, the Wyndham Championship unfolds as the PGA Tour regular season comes to a conclusion in Greensboro, N.C. It's a cross-country trek from San Francisco, but approximately one-third of the world top 50 is playing this week.

Our top 10 is a ranking of the best players in the field -- BUT they're not always the best bets! Want our top picks?

To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $50 for 12 months (or $5 per month), Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 Wyndham Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Webb Simpson: This is his event, y'all. Great track record here, and he's playing well.

2. Patrick Reed: Reed played well enough at the PGA Championship, and he's seen success here in the past.

3. Paul Casey: Casey put up a great fight on Sunday at Harding Park and came up just a little short. He's going in the right direction.

4. Tommy Fleetwood: Tommy Boy played very well at the PGA Championship, but he just couldn't generate momentum when it mattered the most. Ballstriking should be rewarded this week.

5. Abraham Ancer: Ancer is above average in pretty much every facet of the game, and that should serve him well this week. (He WD'd on Monday morning.)

6. Brooks Koepka: I'm curious if the events of the final 36 hours of the PGA Championship will inspire him or drag him down. A long plane ride to Greensboro.

7. Justin Rose: The time away was a help for Rose, who finished ninth at the PGA. He should be above average this week.

8. Harris English: English has enjoyed a tremendous resurgence this season, and he played well last week in the PGA. Has some good finishes in this event.

9. Billy Horschel: Horschel is playing solid golf, and he's a big fan of this course. That should be a good combo.

10. Brendon Todd: Todd continues to put himself in a position to win, and that should be viewed as a good thing even if he's not finishing the deal.

11. Chez Reavie: I like Chez this week, and he should handle a fairly dry course pretty well, even with the longer par 4s.

For DraftKings and DFS analysis, sign up for Forebucks and check out our 2020 Wyndham Championship model!