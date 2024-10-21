2024 Zozo Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Zozo Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Zozo Championship, with the PGA Tour returning again to Japan to play a course that rewards, above all else, ballstriking. Morikawa, Hideki, Keegan. Those guys are winners here, and they're not great putters.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 Zozo Championship One and Done picks

Xander Schauffele: Even in a league where the fall counted, you'd be reluctant to pick him in such an event, even though he's the best player.

Collin Morikawa: Depending on how you felt about his major prospects, Morikawa might be an interesting pick here, though.

Hideki Matsuyama: The world No. 7 has won here before, but again, you'd think twice about picking him in a low-dollar, regular-points event.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae was great from like late April onward, and this is his fall start. So it's a gamble, but I like his chances.

My pick this week would be Xander Schauffele in a non-OAD world. However, if I were making a realistic pick, it'd be Sungjae Im.