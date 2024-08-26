2024 Tour Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Tour Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Tour Championship rankings.

2024 Tour Championship Tournament preview

The Tour Championship is this week, and the playoffs conclude this week with the PGA Tour stop in Atlanta at East Lake. Of course, we have the staggered strokes system to start, so the top-ranked players have an advantage. However, we're looking at our top 10 as the 10 best players before starting strokes come into play.

East Lake has been renovated and should look much better to the eye. It also is fundamentally a new golf course, so some of the old advantages may go by the wayside.

2024 Tour Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele is the second-best performer in the playoffs against par, and he loves this place.

2. Scottie Scheffler: For the third year running, Scheffler leads heading into the East Lake finale. Can he finally cash it in?

3. Sam Burns: Burns has been the best player in the playoffs against par, and he has an outside chance at winning the FedEx Cup on his best putting surface.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: This one comes with a big asterisk, but if Hideki is healthy enough to go at East Lake, he has a great chance.

5. Keegan Bradley: The Captain played his way into East Lake in the most dramatic of fashion, and he does have a tendency to win big tournaments.

6. Ludivg Aberg: At this point, we need to be talking more often about Aberg's difficulty in final-round scoring when assessing his chances to win -- with or without handicap strokes.

7. Adam Scott: Scotty couldn't get it done on Sunday at Castle Pines, but he's been strong in the playoffs and still has plenty of gas in the tank.

8. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is clearly frustrated off the tee, but he has done some great work at East Lake over the years.

9. Collin Morikawa: I like Morikawa this week not because he hasn't been especially sharp of late but because his ballstriking should carry him on what's a "new" course.

10. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood found his way to the Tour Championship pretty comfortably and has been a solid playoff competitor.