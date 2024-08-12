The 70 PGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2024 PGA Tour regular season concluded on Monday with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 70 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2025 season, which begins in the new calendar year after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 70 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

No player gained entry to the playoffs through the Wyndham Championship.

The players who finish 71st and worse in the regular season standing are going to be able to earn their PGA Tour status for next season through the FedEx Cup Fall, which starts after the playoffs. The top 125 players in the standings at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall will retain their cards.

No longer will players ranked 126th through 200th be eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is now just for Korn Ferry Tour players to determine the 30 PGA Tour cards given to season-long points earners.

All players who qualified for the playoffs are guaranteed access to every non-signature or non-designated event in 2025. Players who qualify for the BMW Championship earn entry into every signature or designated event next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

Players who are currently suspended by the PGA Tour have been removed from this list, per PGA Tour rules concerning eligibility.

70 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024 season