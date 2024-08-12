The 70 PGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs
The 70 PGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards, qualified for FedEx Cup playoffs

August 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The 2024 PGA Tour regular season concluded on Monday with the end of the Wyndham Championship, with 70 players both earning spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs and locked up their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2025 season, which begins in the new calendar year after the FedEx Cup champion is crowned at the Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 70 in FedEx Cup points retain their cards by getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

No player gained entry to the playoffs through the Wyndham Championship.

The players who finish 71st and worse in the regular season standing are going to be able to earn their PGA Tour status for next season through the FedEx Cup Fall, which starts after the playoffs. The top 125 players in the standings at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall will retain their cards.

No longer will players ranked 126th through 200th be eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which is now just for Korn Ferry Tour players to determine the 30 PGA Tour cards given to season-long points earners.

All players who qualified for the playoffs are guaranteed access to every non-signature or non-designated event in 2025. Players who qualify for the BMW Championship earn entry into every signature or designated event next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in PGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough FedEx Cup points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

Players who are currently suspended by the PGA Tour have been removed from this list, per PGA Tour rules concerning eligibility.

70 PGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024 season

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Collin Morikawa
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Ludvig Åberg
7 Sahith Theegala
8 Hideki Matsuyama
9 Sungjae Im
10 Shane Lowry
11 Patrick Cantlay
12 Byeong Hun An
13 Russell Henley
14 Tony Finau
15 Akshay Bhatia
16 Matthieu Pavon
17 Robert MacIntyre
18 Sepp Straka
19 Justin Thomas
20 Tom Hoge
21 Brian Harman
22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
23 Jason Day
24 Davis Thompson
25 Taylor Pendrith
26 Chris Kirk
27 Billy Horschel
28 Sam Burns
29 Corey Conners
30 Tommy Fleetwood
31 Stephan Jaeger
32 Thomas Detry
33 Max Homa
34 J.T. Poston
35 Cameron Young
36 Si Woo Kim
37 Adam Hadwin
38 Matt Fitzpatrick
39 Alex Noren
40 Tom Kim
41 Cam Davis
42 Adam Scott
43 Keegan Bradley
44 Denny McCarthy
45 Will Zalatoris
46 Mackenzie Hughes
47 Jake Knapp
48 Harris English
49 Austin Eckroat
50 Nick Taylor
51 Patrick Rodgers
52 Justin Rose
53 Aaron Rai
54 Eric Cole
55 Viktor Hovland
56 Erik van Rooyen
57 Maverick McNealy
58 Taylor Moore
59 Peter Malnati
60 Ben Griffin
61 Min Woo Lee
62 Jordan Spieth
63 Max Greyserman
64 Mark Hubbard
65 Nick Dunlap
66 Jhonattan Vegas
67 Emiliano Grillo
68 Seamus Power
69 Brendon Todd
70 Victor Perez

