2024 Wyndham Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Wyndham Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Wyndham Championship, with Sedgefield Country Club hosting the final event of the PGA Tour regular season. This is a Ross design that doesn't favor a longer hitter but rather a flusher who has a good week with the putter.

2024 Wyndham Championship One and Done picks

Sungjae Im: Sungjae is a horse-for-course play and has been on a bit of a tear.

Billy Horschel: Horschel is another HFC, and he's well-rested after that run at Troon.

Si Woo Kim: SWK has a knack for this course, and he's been steady, although not brilliant, this year.

Brian Harman: Harman hasn't had the same results as 2023, but he's been solid throughout.

My pick this week is Brian Harman.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks