2024 3M Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 3M Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., from July 25-28, 2024.
The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour coming back to the Twin Cities after the major season concludes.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The 3M Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.
The field will be playing for an $8.1 million purse, with 9 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 3M Open field
|PLAYER
|Anders Albertson
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Erik Barnes
|Daniel Berger
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Wesley Bryan
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Rafael Campos
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Stewart Cink
|Luke Clanton
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Cook
|Trace Crowe
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Fishburn
|Wilson Furr
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Scott Gutschewski
|Bill Haas
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Jr. Hale
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Ben James
|Zach Johnson
|Tobias Jonsson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|Thriston Lawrence
|K.H. Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ryan McCormick
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|S.Y. Noh
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Sean O'Hair
|Taylor Pendrith
|Raul Pereda
|Chandler Phillips
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Braden Shattuck
|Robby Shelton
|Neal Shipley
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|Brandt Snedeker
|Jeff Sorenson
|J.J. Spaun
|Hayden Springer
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Sahith Theegala
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Alejandro Tosti
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Matt Wallace
|Ben Warian
|Nick Watney
|Richy Werenski
|Tom Whitney
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
Top 50 players in 2024 3M Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|11
|Sahith Theegala
|18
|Tony Finau
|19
|Keegan Bradley
|26
|Akshay Bhatia
|28
|Sam Burns
|41
|Cam Davis
|42
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|Lucas Glover
|50
|J.T. Poston