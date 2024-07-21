2024 3M Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 3M Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., from July 25-28, 2024.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour coming back to the Twin Cities after the major season concludes.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The 3M Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.

The field will be playing for an $8.1 million purse, with 9 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 3M Open field

Top 50 players in 2024 3M Open field