2024 3M Open field: PGA Tour players, rankings

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
The 2024 3M Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., from July 25-28, 2024.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 35th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour coming back to the Twin Cities after the major season concludes.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The 3M Open alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.

The field will be playing for an $8.1 million purse, with 9 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 3M Open field

PLAYER
Anders Albertson
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Wesley Bryan
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Rafael Campos
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Luke Clanton
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Wilson Furr
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mackenzie Hughes
Ben James
Zach Johnson
Tobias Jonsson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
Thriston Lawrence
K.H. Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Matt NeSmith
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Sean O'Hair
Taylor Pendrith
Raul Pereda
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Braden Shattuck
Robby Shelton
Neal Shipley
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Jeff Sorenson
J.J. Spaun
Hayden Springer
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Josh Teater
Sahith Theegala
Michael Thorbjornsen
Alejandro Tosti
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt Wallace
Ben Warian
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Tom Whitney
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Kevin Yu

Top 50 players in 2024 3M Open field

RANK PLAYER
11 Sahith Theegala
18 Tony Finau
19 Keegan Bradley
26 Akshay Bhatia
28 Sam Burns
41 Cam Davis
42 Adam Hadwin
44 Lucas Glover
50 J.T. Poston

