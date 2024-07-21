3M Open history, results and past winners
3M Open history, results and past winners

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 3M Open logo
The 3M Open is the PGA Tour's Minnesota event, with the tournament having been played at the former Champions Tour venue, TPC Twin Cities, since its inception.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2019, is one of the final events in the stretch toward the FedEx Cup playoffs.

No player has won the event twice.

3M Open format

The 3M Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

3M Open host courses

  • 2019-present: TPC Twin Cities

3M Open past sponsors

3M Open has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 2019-present: 3M Open

3M Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Lee Hodges 260 −24 7 $1,404,000
2022 Tony Finau 267 −17 3 $1,350,000
2021 Cameron Champ 269 −15 2 $1,188,000
2020 Michael Thompson 265 −19 2 $1,188,000
2019 Matthew Wolff 263 −21 1 $1,152,000

