2024 British Open Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland, from July 18-21, 2024.

The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the R&A conducting the final men's major championship of the year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. Players earned their way in the field through any of 29 different ways to qualify.

The British Open Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.

The field will be playing for at least a $16.5 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 British Open Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Mason Andersen
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Denwit David Boriboonsub
Dan Bradbury
Keegan Bradley
Daniel Brown
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Alex Cejka
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke
Dominic Clemons
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Sean Crocker
John Daly
Jason Day
Santiago de la Fuente
Joseph Dean
Bryson DeChambeau
Matthew Dodd-Berry
Austin Eckroat
Ernie Els
Nacho Elvira
Harris English
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Todd Hamilton
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Mike Hendry
Russell Henley
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Sam Horsfield
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sam Hutsby
Sungjae Im
Aguri Iwasaki
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matthew Jordan
Yuto Katsuragawa
Masahiro Kawamura
Minkyu Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Kazuma Kobori
Brooks Koepka
Guntaek Koh
Romain Langasque
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Justin Leonard
Charlie Lindh
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Matteo Manassero
Luis Masaveu
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Jack McDonald
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Maverick McNealy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Jaime Montojo
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Tommy Morrison
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Liam Nolan
Vincent Norrman
Andy Ogletree
Jacob Skov Olesen
Thorbjørn Olesen
Louis Oosthuizen
C.T. Pan
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
J.T. Poston
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Gordon Sargent
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Calum Scott
Shubhankar Sharma
Marcel Siem
Cameron Smith
Jordan Smith
Elvis Smylie
Sebastian Soderberg
Young-han Song
Matthew Southgate
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Sepp Straka
Jasper Stubbs
Jesper Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Altin van der Merwe
Ryan van Velzen
Matt Wallace
Jeunghun Wang
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 British Open Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Xander Schauffele
4 Ludvig Åberg
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Collin Morikawa
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Patrick Cantlay
9 Bryson DeChambeau
10 Jon Rahm
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Brian Harman
13 Hideki Matsuyama
14 Sahith Theegala
15 Max Homa
16 Tony Finau
17 Tom Kim
18 Russell Henley
19 Keegan Bradley
20 Matt Fitzpatrick
21 Matthieu Pavon
22 Tyrrell Hatton
23 Cameron Young
24 Sepp Straka
25 Akshay Bhatia
26 Justin Thomas
27 Sam Burns
28 Sungjae Im
29 Jason Day
30 Byeong Hun An
31 Min Woo Lee
32 Denny McCarthy
33 Shane Lowry
34 Jordan Spieth
35 Chris Kirk
36 Nick Taylor
37 Adam Hadwin
38 Davis Thompson
40 Corey Conners
41 Lucas Glover
42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
43 Stephan Jaeger
44 Robert MacIntyre
45 Nicolai Højgaard
46 Will Zalatoris
47 J.T. Poston
48 Brooks Koepka
49 Eric Cole
50 Si Woo Kim

