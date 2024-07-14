2024 British Open Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland, from July 18-21, 2024.
The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler and more.
JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the R&A conducting the final men's major championship of the year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. Players earned their way in the field through any of 29 different ways to qualify.
The British Open Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.
The field will be playing for at least a $16.5 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 British Open Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Abraham Ancer
|Mason Andersen
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|Denwit David Boriboonsub
|
|Dan Bradbury
|Keegan Bradley
|Daniel Brown
|Dean Burmester
|Sam Burns
|Jorge Campillo
|Laurie Canter
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|John Catlin
|Alex Cejka
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Darren Clarke
|Dominic Clemons
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Sean Crocker
|John Daly
|Jason Day
|Santiago de la Fuente
|Joseph Dean
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Matthew Dodd-Berry
|Austin Eckroat
|Ernie Els
|Nacho Elvira
|Harris English
|Ewen Ferguson
|Darren Fichardt
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Lucas Glover
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Todd Hamilton
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Mike Hendry
|Russell Henley
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Daniel Hillier
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Sam Horsfield
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sam Hutsby
|Sungjae Im
|Aguri Iwasaki
|Stephan Jaeger
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Matthew Jordan
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Minkyu Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kazuma Kobori
|Brooks Koepka
|Guntaek Koh
|Romain Langasque
|Thriston Lawrence
|Min Woo Lee
|Justin Leonard
|Charlie Lindh
|Shane Lowry
|Joost Luiten
|Robert MacIntyre
|Matteo Manassero
|Luis Masaveu
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Jack McDonald
|Rory McIlroy
|Tom McKibbin
|Maverick McNealy
|Adrian Meronk
|Phil Mickelson
|Guido Migliozzi
|Francesco Molinari
|Jaime Montojo
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Tommy Morrison
|Keita Nakajima
|Joaquin Niemann
|Liam Nolan
|Vincent Norrman
|Andy Ogletree
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Louis Oosthuizen
|C.T. Pan
|Yannik Paul
|Matthieu Pavon
|Victor Perez
|J.T. Poston
|David Puig
|Jon Rahm
|Justin Rose
|Gordon Sargent
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Calum Scott
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Marcel Siem
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Smith
|Elvis Smylie
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Young-han Song
|Matthew Southgate
|Jordan Spieth
|Henrik Stenson
|Sepp Straka
|Jasper Stubbs
|Jesper Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Sami Valimaki
|Altin van der Merwe
|Ryan van Velzen
|Matt Wallace
|Jeunghun Wang
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 British Open Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|4
|Ludvig Åberg
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|Bryson DeChambeau
|10
|Jon Rahm
|11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|Brian Harman
|13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14
|Sahith Theegala
|15
|Max Homa
|16
|Tony Finau
|17
|Tom Kim
|18
|Russell Henley
|19
|Keegan Bradley
|20
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|21
|Matthieu Pavon
|22
|Tyrrell Hatton
|23
|Cameron Young
|24
|Sepp Straka
|25
|Akshay Bhatia
|26
|Justin Thomas
|27
|Sam Burns
|28
|Sungjae Im
|29
|Jason Day
|30
|Byeong Hun An
|31
|Min Woo Lee
|32
|Denny McCarthy
|33
|Shane Lowry
|34
|Jordan Spieth
|35
|Chris Kirk
|36
|Nick Taylor
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|38
|Davis Thompson
|40
|Corey Conners
|41
|Lucas Glover
|42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|43
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|Robert MacIntyre
|45
|Nicolai Højgaard
|46
|Will Zalatoris
|47
|J.T. Poston
|48
|Brooks Koepka
|49
|Eric Cole
|50
|Si Woo Kim