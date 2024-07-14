2024 British Open Championship field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 British Open Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland, from July 18-21, 2024.

The British Open Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the R&A conducting the final men's major championship of the year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. Players earned their way in the field through any of 29 different ways to qualify.

The British Open Championship alternate list is based off of players who have the next-best status to get in the event.

The field will be playing for at least a $16.5 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 British Open Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 British Open Championship field