British Open Championship history, results and past winners

The British Open Championship is the PGA Tour's fourth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the R&A since it was founded in 1860.

The event, which is the oldest and most storied in the history of golf, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the PGA Tour schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in PGA Tour history.

Hardon Vardon has the tournament record for wins with six. Tom Watson and Peter Thomson won five in the modern era, while James Braid and John Henry Taylor did as well. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo won three each.

The British Open Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the R&A moving the event to a battery of venues that form a rotation.

British Open Championship format

The British Open Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a three-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

From 1860-1891, the event was 36 holes, keeping in tradition of playing on the 12-hole course at Prestick. It has since been a 72-hole affair. Players were not measured against course par until 1937.

Most frequent British Open Championship hosts

St Andrews: 30 Prestwick: 24 Muirfield: 16 Royal St George's: 15 Royal Liverpool: 12 Royal Lytham & St Annes: 11 Royal Birkdale: 10 Royal Troon: 9 Carnoustie: 8 Musselburgh: 6 Turnberry: 4 Royal Cinque Ports: 2 Royal Portrush: 2 Prince's: 1

The championship was not played from 1915-19 during World War I and 1940-45 during World War II. It wasn't played in 1871 because no trophy was available after Young Tom Morris has been awarded the championship belt for winning three in a row. The tournament was played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

