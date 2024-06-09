2024 US Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
2024 US Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 US Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the US Open, with Pinehurst No. 2 once again hosting the national championship. It's been a decade, and a lot in golf has changed, but No. 2 should prove a more stout test.

2024 US Open One and Done picks

  • Ludvig Aberg: I liked what I saw from Ludvig at Muirfield Village, and that's enough to suggest that his injury is improved.
  • Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has done most of his major damage in the Masters and the Open, so why not continue?.
  • Scottie Scheffler: If you haven't used Scheffler yet, do it here.
  • Viktor Hovland: Hovland seems to be continuing what he could at the PGA Championship, but his short game can be a problem.
  • Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been excellent going back into the Masters, and he seems to be keeping it going.

My pick this week is Ludvig Aberg, but I may switch to Schauffele.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

EVENT PICK RESULT
The Sentry Collin Morikawa T-5
Sony Open in Hawaii Eric Cole T-13
The American Express Sungjae Im T-25
Farmers Insurance Open Sahith Theegala T-64
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Max Homa T-58
Waste Management Phoenix Open Sam Burns T-3
The Genesis Invitational Adam Scott T-19
Mexico Open at Vidanta Nicolai Hojgaard T-52
Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches J.T. Poston 66th
Arnold Palmer Invitational Cameron Young T-36
Puerto Rico Open Rasmus Hojgaard T-49
The Players Championship Justin Thomas MC
Valspar Championship Brian Harman MC
Texas Children's Houston Open Jake Knapp MC
Valero Texas Open Russell Henley 4th
Masters Scottie Scheffler WIN
RBC Heritage Matt Fitzpatrick T-28
Corales Puntacana Championship Mark Hubbard T-36
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Kurt Kitayama T-23
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson KH Lee T-59
Wells Fargo Championship Wyndham Clark T-47
Myrtle Beach Classic Ben Griffin T-16
PGA Championship Rory McIlroy T-12
Charles Schwab Challenge Justin Rose T-32
RBC Canadian Open Tommy Fleetwood T-21
the Memorial Tournament Viktor Hovland T-15
US Open Ludvig Aberg TBD

