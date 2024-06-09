2024 US Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 US Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the US Open, with Pinehurst No. 2 once again hosting the national championship. It's been a decade, and a lot in golf has changed, but No. 2 should prove a more stout test.

2024 US Open One and Done picks

Ludvig Aberg: I liked what I saw from Ludvig at Muirfield Village, and that's enough to suggest that his injury is improved.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has done most of his major damage in the Masters and the Open, so why not continue?.

Scottie Scheffler: If you haven't used Scheffler yet, do it here.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland seems to be continuing what he could at the PGA Championship, but his short game can be a problem.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been excellent going back into the Masters, and he seems to be keeping it going.

My pick this week is Ludvig Aberg, but I may switch to Schauffele.

