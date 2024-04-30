2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses

Each week, including this week's 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance.
However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at current form, course fits and horses for courses. This data can and should help inform our decision making, including validating things we see in the model. If everything lines up, then a player can become an auto-play. If only some parts of the equation suggest a player will perform well this week, then we may look more tepidly at investing in a player.
JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!
GNN Members-Only Tools
- PGA Tour results database
- Cheat Sheet
- PGA Tour top-15 trends
- Short-term model
- Quality Strokes Gained
- Strokes gained by round
- Course fit: Player vs. course
- Course fit: Course comparison
- SG:T2G trends
- SG:T2G variance
- Strokes gained by grass
- Strokes gained by course length
- Strokes gained by par
2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson history and current PGA Tour finish trends
Finish Trends
Recent PGA Tour Trends
We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events. This week, we're including players in the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Chan Kim - 2 - T-14 Valero Texas Open, T-6 Corales Puntacana
- Peter Kuest - 2 - T-10 Valero Texas Open, T-9 Corales Puntacana
- Alex Noren - 2 - T-11 Houston Open, T-14 Valero Texas Open
- Xander Schauffele - 3 - T-2 The Players, T-5 Valspar Championship, T-8 Masters
- Scottie Scheffler - 3 - WIN The Players, 2nd Houston Open, WIN Masters
- Adam Schenk - 2 - T-5 Texas Open, T-12 Masters
Event Finish History
We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We're typically looking at players who finished in the top 15 at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the last three years.
Here are those players:
- KH Lee - 2
- Ryan Palmer - 2
- Jordan Spieth - 2
Course Fits
A player is a course fit -- or a potential course fit, at least -- if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Fits include:
Si Woo Kim
KH Lee
Ryan Palmer
Jason Day
Find course fits using our member-only tool which shows this week's course numbers relative to the field.
I've also created a new listing which helps you find correlated courses by looking at the course fit breakdown for each recurring host course on the PGA Tour.
Also, find this week's model right here.
Good luck this week!