2024 Corales Puntacana Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour is in the D.R. for an opposite-field event while the RBC Heritage unfolds. This golf course is long but plenty gettable for players of various lengths off the tee.

1. Nicolai Hojgaard: Hojgaard had a taste of the Masters lead and then fell down quickly. Here's hoping he's a quick learner.

2. Alex Noren: Noren is such a consistent ballstriker that it makes sense for him to hold up well this week.

3. Billy Horschel: Horschel isn't the longest player, but he does embrace tougher conditions when they come. He's been playing better lately.

4. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard has been consistently good all year, and he's having a strong year in the FedEx Cup. He beats up on weaker fields.

5. Victor Perez: The Frenchman has thrived on the DP World Tour in tougher weather conditions, and he can here, too.

6. Aaron Rai: Rai isn't the longest hitter, but I love him in windy conditions. He fared well at the Mexico Open.

7. Ben Griffin: Griffin isn't playing as well this year as last season, but he has made three cuts in a row, including a T-17 at the Valspar.

8. Bud Cauley: Cauley has been playing really well in his return to the PGA Tour, missing just a cut this season. Contended at PGA National.

9. Davis Thompson: DT has been playing pretty well, missing one cut in his last five PGA Tour starts.

10. Matti Schmid: A high-variable player, Schmid hasn't missed a PGA Tour cut since the Cognizant Classic and has sprinkled in some good finishes.