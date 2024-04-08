2024 Masters expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Masters Tournament is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Masters Tournament rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Masters Tournament preview

The Masters Tournament is this week, and the PGA Tour remains in Texas for a two-week run ahead of the Masters Tournament. The TPC San Antonio Oaks Course is a Greg Norman design that ballstrikers tend to like above any kind of player. Length is not a big factor here.

2024 Masters Tournament rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: To be clear, there is no better player on the planet right now, and the gap between him and No. 2 is yawning.

2. Jon Rahm: Look, Rahm is the second-best golfer on the planet right now, but by how much, I'm not sure.

3. Wyndham Clark: Clark finished T-31 at Houston nursing some kind of injury, and it seems stange he made the start, but he loves tough competition.

4. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has been pretty bland on LIV this year, but he usually doesn't care about regular events. He loves Augusta.

5. Rory McIlroy: Can Rory complete the career Grand Slam? He won the B flight at the Valero Texas Open last week.

6. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele's best close calls in the majors have been at Augusta and in the US Open, and he's been great this year.

7. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama won at Riviera, which usually portends Masters success, and Matsuyama is a Masters winner.

8. Ludvig Aberg: Augusta isn't typically kind to newbies, but Aberg is a built-different kind of guy.

9. Si Woo Kim: Kim has been playing some of the best strokes-gained golf of his career, and I think he might be due to shock the world.

10. Shane Lowry: There are scant few golfers who have been in the top 25 in the Masters in the last three years, and Shane Lowry is one of them.