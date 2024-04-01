2024 Valero Texas Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Valero Texas Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Valero Texas Open preview

The Valero Texas Open is this week, and the PGA Tour remains in Texas for a two-week run ahead of the Masters. The TPC San Antonio Oaks Course is a Greg Norman design that ballstrikers tend to like above any kind of player. Length is not a big factor here.

2024 Valero Texas Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is a top three to five player in the world, and his driving will carry over here as Greg Norman designs reward it a lot.

2. Ludvig Aberg: If driving matters, then here's your guy, as Aberg hits the everliving life out of the ball.

3. Max Homa: I like where Homa's game is heading into the Masters, even though his Players result was mediocre.

4. Hideki Matsuyama: The former Masters champion is in good shape, won at Riv and should get a good tune-up this week.

5. Russell Henley: Henley has been in the right direction for March, except for an MC at The Players.

6. Corey Conners: Conners won here for the second time in 2023, and he hasn't done a whole lot lately to build on that.

7. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has shown flashes of brilliance this year, and he's sprinkled in some duds.

8. Collin Morikawa: I can't figure out Morikawa, and I don't think he can figure himself out either. But even this version of him is still very good.

9. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz is turning in good finishes, but they seem to be followed by a bad one. He was T-5 at the Players, so...

10. Lucas Glover: Glover has been playing pretty well recently, including a good start at the Valspar. Likes the golf course.