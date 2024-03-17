2024 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title in this event with a win at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Scheffler played a nearly flawless final round that led him to a closing 64 to win the tournament by a shot on 20-under 268. He made critical putts time and again throughout the round, and crucically didn't drop shots. He becomes the first player to successfully defend The Players Championship title in its 50-year history.

Wyndham Clark finished tied for second place this week on 19-under total, with a cruel lipout on the 72nd hole on a birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman also finished in second place.

Scheffler won the $4,500,000 winner's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Scheffler earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Valspar Championship.

