2024 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title in this event with a win at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Scheffler played a nearly flawless final round that led him to a closing 64 to win the tournament by a shot on 20-under 268. He made critical putts time and again throughout the round, and crucically didn't drop shots. He becomes the first player to successfully defend The Players Championship title in its 50-year history.

Wyndham Clark finished tied for second place this week on 19-under total, with a cruel lipout on the 72nd hole on a birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman also finished in second place.

Scheffler won the $4,500,000 winner's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Scheffler earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 750 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major level for this event.

A total of 73 (of 144) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Valspar Championship.

2024 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -20 67 69 68 64 268 $4,500,000
T2 Brian Harman -19 72 65 64 68 269 $1,981,667
T2 Wyndham Clark -19 65 65 70 69 269 $1,981,667
T2 Xander Schauffele -19 65 69 65 70 269 $1,981,667
5 Matt Fitzpatrick -16 66 69 68 69 272 $1,025,000
T6 Si Woo Kim -15 70 71 68 64 273 $875,000
T6 Hideki Matsuyama -15 69 69 68 67 273 $875,000
8 Ludvig Åberg -14 67 73 67 67 274 $781,250
T9 Sahith Theegala -13 70 67 67 71 275 $706,250
T9 Maverick McNealy -13 67 68 68 72 275 $706,250
T11 Joel Dahmen -12 74 67 67 68 276 $606,250
T11 Taylor Montgomery -12 68 70 68 70 276 $606,250
T13 Corey Conners -11 68 68 73 68 277 $489,583
T13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -11 69 70 68 70 277 $489,583
T13 Nate Lashley -11 68 70 67 72 277 $489,583
T16 Sam Ryder -10 70 69 70 69 278 $406,250
T16 Sepp Straka -10 68 70 70 70 278 $406,250
T16 Doug Ghim -10 71 70 66 71 278 $406,250
T19 Shane Lowry -9 71 70 72 66 279 $285,536
T19 Harris English -9 69 69 75 66 279 $285,536
T19 Dylan Wu -9 69 74 69 67 279 $285,536
T19 Kurt Kitayama -9 70 71 71 67 279 $285,536
T19 Alex Noren -9 71 70 70 68 279 $285,536
T19 Adam Schenk -9 71 71 66 71 279 $285,536
T19 Rory McIlroy -9 65 73 69 72 279 $285,536
T26 Mackenzie Hughes -8 70 73 69 68 280 $186,250
T26 Chris Kirk -8 68 70 73 69 280 $186,250
T26 Nick Taylor -8 66 68 76 70 280 $186,250
T26 Matt NeSmith -8 73 67 68 72 280 $186,250
T26 Matti Schmid -8 68 68 72 72 280 $186,250
T31 Ben Martin -7 72 71 71 67 281 $152,812
T31 Mark Hubbard -7 68 73 72 68 281 $152,812
T31 Sungjae Im -7 70 72 69 70 281 $152,812
T31 Taylor Moore -7 72 68 70 71 281 $152,812
T35 Denny McCarthy -6 71 71 71 69 282 $119,286
T35 Jimmy Stanger -6 69 73 71 69 282 $119,286
T35 Aaron Rai -6 71 72 68 71 282 $119,286
T35 Tommy Fleetwood -6 70 72 69 71 282 $119,286
T35 Lee Hodges -6 69 70 72 71 282 $119,286
T35 Brice Garnett -6 71 72 67 72 282 $119,286
T35 Jason Day -6 67 71 72 72 282 $119,286
T42 Grayson Murray -5 73 69 77 64 283 $93,750
T42 David Lipsky -5 73 70 69 71 283 $93,750
T42 C.T. Pan -5 69 68 70 76 283 $93,750
T45 Adam Scott -4 70 72 71 71 284 $70,062
T45 Ryan Moore -4 70 69 73 72 284 $70,062
T45 Jake Knapp -4 71 72 68 73 284 $70,062
T45 Tony Finau -4 69 72 69 74 284 $70,062
T45 Collin Morikawa -4 71 69 70 74 284 $70,062
T45 Sam Burns -4 73 70 65 76 284 $70,062
T45 Austin Eckroat -4 71 69 68 76 284 $70,062
T45 J.T. Poston -4 69 68 69 78 284 $70,062
53 Andrew Putnam -3 69 74 72 70 285 $60,250
T54 Min Woo Lee -2 73 70 73 70 286 $57,500
T54 Francesco Molinari -2 72 69 73 72 286 $57,500
T54 Zac Blair -2 73 70 70 73 286 $57,500
T54 Martin Laird -2 70 73 70 73 286 $57,500
T54 Sami Välimäki -2 71 72 69 74 286 $57,500
T54 Cameron Young -2 70 69 73 74 286 $57,500
T54 Tom Hoge -2 67 69 75 75 286 $57,500
T54 Emiliano Grillo -2 69 71 69 77 286 $57,500
T62 Thomas Detry -1 71 72 74 70 287 $55,000
T62 Viktor Hovland -1 73 69 71 74 287 $55,000
T64 Séamus Power E 72 69 78 69 288 $53,500
T64 Max Homa E 68 75 74 71 288 $53,500
T64 Tyler Duncan E 67 75 72 74 288 $53,500
T64 J.J. Spaun E 72 71 70 75 288 $53,500
T68 Rickie Fowler 2 74 69 76 71 290 $51,500
T68 Patrick Cantlay 2 72 70 73 75 290 $51,500
T68 Chan Kim 2 70 71 70 79 290 $51,500
T68 Peter Malnati 2 70 73 66 81 290 $51,500
72 Gary Woodland 3 70 73 74 74 291 $50,250
73 Keith Mitchell 4 69 71 76 76 292 $49,750

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.