2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Fla.

Scheffler played a nearly flawless final round that led him to a blowout win on 15-under 273, including a final round of 66 that saw him dominate from tee to green.

Wyndham Clark finished alone in second place this week on 10-under total, with Shane Lowry rounding out the top three on 9-under total.

Scheffler won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

Scheffler earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 58 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Players Championship.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -15 70 67 70 66 273 $4,000,000
2 Wyndham Clark -10 71 66 71 70 278 $2,200,000
3 Shane Lowry -9 66 71 70 72 279 $1,400,000
T4 Will Zalatoris -7 69 69 71 72 281 $920,000
T4 Russell Henley -7 68 69 72 72 281 $920,000
T6 Sahith Theegala -5 68 72 75 68 283 $730,000
T6 Brendon Todd -5 74 67 72 70 283 $730,000
T8 Byeong Hun An -4 71 69 76 68 284 $579,000
T8 Andrew Putnam -4 71 71 72 70 284 $579,000
T8 Emiliano Grillo -4 69 70 74 71 284 $579,000
T8 Max Homa -4 71 69 71 73 284 $579,000
T12 Nick Taylor -3 69 71 74 71 285 $389,667
T12 Brian Harman -3 69 68 77 71 285 $389,667
T12 Lee Hodges -3 68 73 72 72 285 $389,667
T12 Tom Hoge -3 72 71 69 73 285 $389,667
T12 Justin Thomas -3 69 71 72 73 285 $389,667
T12 Hideki Matsuyama -3 67 70 72 76 285 $389,667
T18 Cam Davis -2 72 70 74 70 286 $289,000
T18 Corey Conners -2 70 71 71 74 286 $289,000
T18 Sungjae Im -2 71 70 71 74 286 $289,000
T21 Séamus Power -1 72 74 69 72 287 $224,750
T21 Eric Cole -1 70 73 70 74 287 $224,750
T21 Rory McIlroy -1 73 70 68 76 287 $224,750
T21 Harris English -1 69 73 68 77 287 $224,750
T25 Patrick Rodgers E 72 74 72 70 288 $162,800
T25 Xander Schauffele E 72 70 76 70 288 $162,800
T25 Erik van Rooyen E 72 73 72 71 288 $162,800
T25 Ludvig Åberg E 73 74 69 72 288 $162,800
T25 Grayson Murray E 72 73 71 72 288 $162,800
T30 Jordan Spieth 1 69 74 77 69 289 $123,500
T30 Mackenzie Hughes 1 75 71 71 72 289 $123,500
T30 Lucas Glover 1 73 70 74 72 289 $123,500
T30 Si Woo Kim 1 75 70 71 73 289 $123,500
T30 Webb Simpson 1 73 71 70 75 289 $123,500
T30 Sam Burns 1 68 72 71 78 289 $123,500
T36 Rickie Fowler 2 75 72 71 72 290 $88,375
T36 Jason Day 2 70 74 73 73 290 $88,375
T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 74 72 70 74 290 $88,375
T36 Keegan Bradley 2 71 75 70 74 290 $88,375
T36 Austin Eckroat 2 72 69 74 75 290 $88,375
T36 Viktor Hovland 2 71 69 75 75 290 $88,375
T36 Cameron Young 2 73 70 71 76 290 $88,375
T36 Justin Lower 2 67 76 69 78 290 $88,375
T44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 74 73 71 73 291 $64,000
T44 Min Woo Lee 3 69 73 76 73 291 $64,000
T44 Chris Kirk 3 69 74 72 76 291 $64,000
T44 Stephan Jaeger 3 72 67 76 76 291 $64,000
T48 Nick Dunlap 4 72 74 75 71 292 $54,000
T48 Denny McCarthy 4 72 74 72 74 292 $54,000
T48 Taylor Moore 4 72 71 73 76 292 $54,000
51 C.T. Pan 5 71 70 78 74 293 $51,000
T52 Adam Hadwin 6 69 75 76 74 294 $49,000
T52 Matthieu Pavon 6 74 68 76 76 294 $49,000
T52 Tom Kim 6 73 74 70 77 294 $49,000
55 J.T. Poston 8 71 74 75 76 296 $47,000
56 Luke List 10 69 78 72 79 298 $46,000
T57 Jake Knapp 12 77 70 81 72 300 $44,500
T57 Sepp Straka 12 69 73 78 80 300 $44,500

