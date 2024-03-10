2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title in this event with a win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Fla.

Scheffler played a nearly flawless final round that led him to a blowout win on 15-under 273, including a final round of 66 that saw him dominate from tee to green.

Wyndham Clark finished alone in second place this week on 10-under total, with Shane Lowry rounding out the top three on 9-under total.

Scheffler won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Arnold Palmer Invitational recap notes

Scheffler earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking as world No. 1.

Scheffler earned 700 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the Signature level for this event.

A total of 58 (of 69) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 The Players Championship.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

