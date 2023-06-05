2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
06/05/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Tommy Fleetwood
The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Canada, with one of the longest-running tournaments in golf history unfolding again.

The tournament is a precursor to the US Open, with a decent slate of top-50 players competing.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Sam Burns is next best at 12-to-1 along with Tyrrell Hatton.

Cam Young and Matt Fitzpatrick is at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Canadian Corey Conners is on the board at 16-to-1.

2023 RBC Canadian Open first looks

Shane Lowry has been in the top 16 in his last two starts, perhaps righting the ship in time for the US Open.

Sahith Theegala is eventually going to get that PGA Tour win, and he's been a cut-making machine on tour.

Byeong Hun An is a tremendous ballstriker, and his relatively poor putting may actually not be a problem this week.

2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 450
Sam Burns 1200
Tyrrell Hatton 1200
Cameron Young 1400
Matt Fitzpatrick 1400
Corey Conners 1600
Justin Rose 2000
Shane Lowry 2000
Tommy Fleetwood 2000
Sahith Theegala 2800
Keith Mitchell 3500
Adam Hadwin 4000
Adrian Meronk 4000
Matt Kuchar 4000
Nicolai Hojgaard 4000
Adam Svensson 5000
Byeong-Hun An 5000
Ludvig Aberg 5000
Nick Taylor 6000
Aaron Wise 7500
Alex Smalley 7500
Joseph Bramlett 7500
Aaron Rai 8000
Brendon Todd 8000
Eric Cole 8000
Harry Hall 8000
Mackenzie Hughes 8000
Maverick McNealy 8000
Michael Kim 8000
Taylor Pendrith 8000
Akshay Bhatia 9000
Sam Stevens 9000
Ben Griffin 10000
Ben Martin 10000
Brandon Wu 10000
David Lipsky 10000
Garrick Higgo 10000
Lee Hodges 10000
Luke List 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Vincent Norrman 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Will Gordon 10000
Aaron Baddeley 12500
C.T. Pan 12500
Cameron Champ 12500
Doug Ghim 12500
Dylan Wu 12500
Nate Lashley 12500
Robby Shelton 12500
S.H. Kim 12500
Carson Young 15000
Charley Hoffman 15000
Davis Thompson 15000
Lanto Griffin 15000
Patton Kizzire 15000
Sam Ryder 15000
Scott Piercy 15000
Aaron Cockerill 17500
Chad Ramey 17500
Chez Reavie 17500
Matti Schmid 17500
MJ Daffue 17500
Augusto Nunez 20000
Brandt Snedeker 20000
Carl Yuan 20000
Andrew Novak 22500
Ben Silverman 22500
Erik van Rooyen 22500
Grayson Murray 22500
Peter Malnati 22500
Sam Bennett 22500
Tyler Duncan 22500
Zecheng Dou 22500
Austin Smotherman 25000
Callum Tarren 25000
Chesson Hadley 25000
Kevin Chappell 25000
Kramer Hickok 25000
Lucas Glover 25000

