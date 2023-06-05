2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Canada, with one of the longest-running tournaments in golf history unfolding again.

The tournament is a precursor to the US Open, with a decent slate of top-50 players competing.

Rory McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Sam Burns is next best at 12-to-1 along with Tyrrell Hatton.

Cam Young and Matt Fitzpatrick is at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Canadian Corey Conners is on the board at 16-to-1.

2023 RBC Canadian Open first looks

Shane Lowry has been in the top 16 in his last two starts, perhaps righting the ship in time for the US Open.

Sahith Theegala is eventually going to get that PGA Tour win, and he's been a cut-making machine on tour.

Byeong Hun An is a tremendous ballstriker, and his relatively poor putting may actually not be a problem this week.

2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds: Outright winner