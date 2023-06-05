2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup event played in Canada, with one of the longest-running tournaments in golf history unfolding again.
The tournament is a precursor to the US Open, with a decent slate of top-50 players competing.
Rory McIlroy is betting favorite
The 2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +450 betting odds. Sam Burns is next best at 12-to-1 along with Tyrrell Hatton.
Cam Young and Matt Fitzpatrick is at 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Canadian Corey Conners is on the board at 16-to-1.
2023 RBC Canadian Open first looks
Shane Lowry has been in the top 16 in his last two starts, perhaps righting the ship in time for the US Open.
Sahith Theegala is eventually going to get that PGA Tour win, and he's been a cut-making machine on tour.
Byeong Hun An is a tremendous ballstriker, and his relatively poor putting may actually not be a problem this week.
2023 RBC Canadian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|450
|Sam Burns
|1200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1200
|Cameron Young
|1400
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1400
|Corey Conners
|1600
|Justin Rose
|2000
|Shane Lowry
|2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2000
|Sahith Theegala
|2800
|Keith Mitchell
|3500
|Adam Hadwin
|4000
|Adrian Meronk
|4000
|Matt Kuchar
|4000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|4000
|Adam Svensson
|5000
|Byeong-Hun An
|5000
|Ludvig Aberg
|5000
|Nick Taylor
|6000
|Aaron Wise
|7500
|Alex Smalley
|7500
|Joseph Bramlett
|7500
|Aaron Rai
|8000
|Brendon Todd
|8000
|Eric Cole
|8000
|Harry Hall
|8000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8000
|Maverick McNealy
|8000
|Michael Kim
|8000
|Taylor Pendrith
|8000
|Akshay Bhatia
|9000
|Sam Stevens
|9000
|Ben Griffin
|10000
|Ben Martin
|10000
|Brandon Wu
|10000
|David Lipsky
|10000
|Garrick Higgo
|10000
|Lee Hodges
|10000
|Luke List
|10000
|Mark Hubbard
|10000
|Vincent Norrman
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|10000
|Will Gordon
|10000
|Aaron Baddeley
|12500
|C.T. Pan
|12500
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|Doug Ghim
|12500
|Dylan Wu
|12500
|Nate Lashley
|12500
|Robby Shelton
|12500
|S.H. Kim
|12500
|Carson Young
|15000
|Charley Hoffman
|15000
|Davis Thompson
|15000
|Lanto Griffin
|15000
|Patton Kizzire
|15000
|Sam Ryder
|15000
|Scott Piercy
|15000
|Aaron Cockerill
|17500
|Chad Ramey
|17500
|Chez Reavie
|17500
|Matti Schmid
|17500
|MJ Daffue
|17500
|Augusto Nunez
|20000
|Brandt Snedeker
|20000
|Carl Yuan
|20000
|Andrew Novak
|22500
|Ben Silverman
|22500
|Erik van Rooyen
|22500
|Grayson Murray
|22500
|Peter Malnati
|22500
|Sam Bennett
|22500
|Tyler Duncan
|22500
|Zecheng Dou
|22500
|Austin Smotherman
|25000
|Callum Tarren
|25000
|Chesson Hadley
|25000
|Kevin Chappell
|25000
|Kramer Hickok
|25000
|Lucas Glover
|25000