2023 RBC Canadian Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

2023 RBC Canadian Open

This week, we are in Canada at a different venue for the Canadian Open. This is a great historic championship, but the field is kind of marginal. This is a good week to either take a gamble or pick a solid player you wouldn't otherwise think to use.

We were in great shape with Cantlay last week through three rounds, and then he did not have it on Sunday. Welcome to golf!

2023 RBC Canadian Open One and Done picks

Shane Lowry: I like what I've been seeing from Lowry of late.

Corey Conners: On a course that will be new to most of the field, why not a Canadian?

Matt Kuchar: On these older, not-so-long venues, Kuchar is definitely a consideration.

Adrian Meronk: The only top-50 DP World Tour regular (since Ryan Fox is a temporary PGA Tour member now) is here this week.

My pick this week is Adrian Meronk.

